Charles Barkley won’t participate in NBA 2K until his older player pays.

Photo: Stephen Lovekin (Getty images)

In the 90s Michael Jordan was the most noticeable absence in a licensed basketball game.. It’s not a rights issue these days, but because Charles Barkley thinks he needs to help some of the people that 2K uses to make millions of dollars each year.

that much NBA 2K The series also features a number of classic players and teams as well as the league’s current roster. And while these are often led by superstars, many of the seats on the team were occupied by role players who couldn’t earn millions of dollars in contracts and endorsements that people like Jordan and Barkley did.

Barkley explains in this interview that it actually performed very soundly in July for a kids account with 1.9k subscribers, but exploded over the weekend when shared on r/nba.

“Give me a million dollars to old retired players, and I’ll join the video game,” Barkley says. “They piss me off every year, and they call me every year and say’Have you changed your mind?'”

“Why do you think the world would change my mind? Give retired players a million dollars a year”.

“I’m not talking about retired players like me. There is a misconception that everyone is making endless money in their lifetime. Players older than me haven’t even made any money. Those people are old and probably need money. That is why I am not playing video games.”

G/O Media is eligible for commission.

The minimum amount an NBA player could make last season with the lowest rookie deal was $893,000. For comparison, the league minimum for 1985-86k was $70,000 (currently around $170,000).

NBA 2K Publisher Take-Two It reported sales of $3 billion in the last fiscal year..

Barkley campaigned for veteran players to pay for virtual appearances. For years now, Citing this for the reason he just doesn’t appear in 2K The series is a classic player, and why he doesn’t even appear in the analysis line.