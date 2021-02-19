Check it out: The first screenings of 5 movies and series to watch over the weekend

In the video streams, several new stories were featured this week. Whether it was a series or a movie, fiction or reality, Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV + had releases for all tastes.

At Netflix, we highlight the documentary series America: The Struggle for Freedom. Produced by Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith and Emmy-winning screenwriter Larry Wilmore, the series is a multimedia tour of the country’s history that encourages viewers to question the true meaning of the name “America”.

As usual, Casual has picked up the 5 best starts to the marathon to keep track of you this weekend and of course. At this point, they enter the curatorship Behind your eyes, America: The Struggle for Freedom, I worry, O International: Los Compress And 2nd season For all human beings.

Behind your eyes (Netflix)

Solo mother Louise (Simona Brown) has an affair with her boss, psychiatrist David (Tom Batman), but changes his life course after he befriends his wife Adele (Eve Hewson) and becomes involved in a network of secrets, lies and deceptions. . Also played by Robert Aramayo, Behind your eyes The screenplay was produced by Steve Lightfood and Angela Lamanna and is based on the novel by Sarah Pinbro and Left Bank Images (The Crown).

United States: The Struggle for Freedom (Netflix)

America: The Struggle for Freedom This is a six – part documentary series of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In 1868, it promised democracy and equal protection for all, the most enduring symbol of democracy in the country. The series uses an innovative story format in which many personalities (including Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pentecostal Pascal, Yara Shahidi, etc.) bring in life texts and texts (including) Frederick Douglas, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Andrew Johnson), as well as various leaders and experts in contemporary thought.

I Care (Netflix)

Confidently, Marla Grayson (Oscar nominee Rosamond Pike) is a curator appointed by a judge to care for the elderly, from whom she acquires assets by dubious means but within the law. Marla, with partner and girlfriend Fran (Isa Gonzalez) is going to use the next target as the most armed plan: Jennifer Peterson (Diane West, two-time Oscar winner), a wealthy retiree with no heirs. But when she discovers that the victim has a dirty little secret and is associated with dangerous thugs (Golden Globe winner Peter Dinglage), Marla is forced to join a hunting game where there is nothing.

O International: Los Compress (Prime Video)

After a failed escape attempt, Manuel disappears into the woods as a result of a mysterious man wearing a crow mask. Despite the boarding school’s iron discipline, Paul, Amaya and their friends did not stop looking for him for a minute. In their adventure, they discover that the old shop in the forest, the crow’s nest is still a place of crime, and that the boarding school is more than a school.

For All Humans – 20 Temporada (Apple TV +)

Imagine a world where global space competition never ends. Ronald D. This dramatic series by Mooren (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica) tells the story of the high-risk lives of NASA astronauts and their families.