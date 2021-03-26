Check out eight Brazilian games with new content at the big event

It is scheduled to take place in virtual form between May 3rd and 9th Great ceremony This 9th edition brings unpublished content from eight Games Brazilians. All games are from the 2021 harvest and are associated with the Abrahams and the Brazilian Export Plan. Games.

During the Best Buy Brazil session scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 at 12:30 pm, the studios will present details of the products. The event is free and is one of the largest games, creation, business and network in Latin America.

Advertising

read more:

Screenshot of ‘Spacelines from For Out’. Image: Coffinats / Revelation

‘Spacelines from the Far Out’ is the first game released by Coffeenots this first semester. Available for PC and Xbox One, this game is a collaborative adventure in which players are part of the crew of an intercalactic travel company. The goal is to quietly lead the passengers to their destination.

The other seven games selected will be available in the second half. In the third quarter, another space adventure. QUByte Interactive’s Project Colonies: Mars 2120 ‘, a science fiction novel inspired by topics such as action-adventure with free exploration. This includes PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | Compatible with S

The title of the Lunik Games is ‘Everdrit’, which puts players in control of the soul of a dead player. The character must climb the 50-story tower in search of eternal life and fight enemies on every platform. Scheduled for the second half, the game will be available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | Available on S platforms.

Only for PC and PS4 (PlayStation VR) does the ‘gravity’ player become a wheelchair scientist capable of creating gravity solutions. The Electric Monkeys game will be available in the second half of 2021.

‘No Place for Courage’ is a top-down 2D roll-flaming game that sets the thorns in search of her lost daughter in a war-torn world. Developed by Clitch Factory, this game can run on PC, Steam and Nintendo Switch.

‘No room for daring’ for PC and Nintendo Switch. Image: Glitch Factory / Disclosure

Another RPG for PC is Style Studios’ ‘What the Duck’ to be released in the second half. In the adventure, the player can summon his spiritual beast to fight. The problem is, there are those with dragons and tigers, while the player has only one duck.

For those who like to play with zombie apocalypse, the game ‘Zombie Neighborhood’. With the November 2021 release date, Blair puts the athlete in a chaotic world. In it, it is necessary to help a group of different people live together. Steam, PC only available.

Screen shot of ‘Zombie Neighborhood’. Image: Playlorn / Revelation

Finally, in the last quarter of the year, Petit Fabric wrote ‘Cuckoos – Lost Pets’. In 3D, the game has a dynamic that explores the collaboration between players and pets. PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | In this title for S, the player must recover all pets.