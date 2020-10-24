Check out Snoop Dogg’s Xbox Series X refrigerator

Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X cake and a full-size Xbox Series X refrigerator with a real console.

The rapper took it to Instagram, opened the refrigerator, checked the contents, turned on the camera and shared a video revealing the Xbox bling. Interestingly, the video was quickly deleted because of some sort of partnership under embargo. However, the internet doesn’t blink because both parties know so much.

Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X refrigerator.pic.twitter.com/7SUCJYdk36October 24, 2020

It’s not clear what Snoop Dogg and Microsoft are doing, but it’s almost certain that they’re working together for something. Advertising campaigns, giveaways, or long-term partnerships similar to what Sony and Travis Scott have “creative collaboration” to promote the PS5. It’s worth it, so Snoop recently celebrated his 49th birthday explaining the cake, but I doubt this is the full scope of the situation. The glowing green stage in the video clearly points to the sort of commercials you can shoot today. Whatever happens, you will know soon.

Snoop isn’t the only thing that has the next generation of Xbox in hand. Microsoft recently sent several consoles to the media and we were lucky. Check out us Xbox Series X hands-on impression See a detailed description of our experience dealing with controllers, UI, backwards compatibility, games optimized for Xbox Series X, and more.

If you haven’t been secure yet, keep an eye on the following guide. Xbox Series X pre-order And the dream of Xbox Series X launch game Will be playing soon.