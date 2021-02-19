Home entertainment Check out the films nominated for the Screenwriters Association Award

Feb 19, 2021 0 Comments
The United States Screenwriters Association List of nominees for Tuesday (16) Writers Guild Awards, It will happen March 21. Includes memorable images Borat: The next movie tape, Chicago7 e Palm springs.

The sound of m .nat, Beautiful revenge e A Vos Suprema To Do Blues They were recalled by the union.

Check out the full list of images listed below:

    Excellent original screenplay

  • Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Person, Shaga King, Kenny Lucas e Keith Lucas; Warner Bros.

  • Palm springs, Andy Sierra e Max Barbago; Hulu

  • Beautiful revenge, Emerald Fennel; Focus on features

  • The sound of m .nat, Darius Mortar, Abraham Mortar and Derek Sionfrance; Amazon Studios

  • Chicago7, Aaron Sorkin; Netflix

    Best adapted script

  • Borat: The next movie tape, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Don Swimmer, Peter Payneham, Erica Rivinoza, Don Major, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern e Nina Petrad; Amazon Studios

  • A Vos Suprema To Do Blues, Ruben Santiago-Hudson; Netflix

  • World Reports, Paul Greencross e Luke Davis; Netflix

  • A night in Miami, Kemp powers; Amazon Studios

  • White tiger, Ramin Bahrani; Netflix

    Documentary

  • Until the end: The struggle for democracy, Jack Youngelson; Amazon Studios

  • The Desident, Mark Monroe e Brian Focal; Briarcliffe Entertainment

  • Herb Albert, John Schnefield; Abramorama

  • Red penguins, Cape Bolsky; Universal Pictures

  • Is completely under control, Alex Gibney; Neon

