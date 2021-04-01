Home entertainment Check out the five series that debuted on stage in April

Apr 02, 2021 0 Comments
netflix

Netflix introduces a series of comedy series on trial that delight in different options

On stage Streaming Netflix Published the list April Releases. Take a look at five here, taking advantage of the fact that the month already starts on certain holidays Series Marathon with family or any way you like. Among them, there are series and second seasons.

Check out five series airing on Netflix in April. | Photo: Reproduction.

Series premiere on Netflix in April

1. Scream, you are filmed

On April 1, the second season Scream, you are filmedDustin’s Caden Madrasso played Stranger things. The first season, which was released in 2019, featured a number of horror pranks, which Caden revealed after watching them. This may be a good choice to use on Thursday (1) Fools’ Day.

2. Stories to wear

Miniseries Stories to wear , Debuts on stage on April 1st, brings testimonials from many people who tell stories about meaningful clothing pieces, emotional feelings or repulsion to those who do not want to use these pieces.

3. The biggest art theft of all time

On April 7, another documentary series on unsolved crimes opens. Miniseries The biggest art theft of all time Tells of an investigation into a 1990 robbery at the Boston (USA) Museum by two police officers.

4. My Love: Six True Love Stories

The series was produced by Korean director Jin Myong My Love: Six True Love Stories Opens on April 13th and brings back stories of couples who have been together for a long time. Over the course of a year, scientists from different countries followed the stories of six couples from different countries: Brazil, Korea, the United States, Spain, India and Japan. This series shows the most intimate look at true love in terms of the relationship between couples. Analyzed.

READ  'Eve' & 'Media' star Natalie DeSelle-Reid turns 53 from colon cancer

5. My father and other shame

A Sitcom is my father and other shame, Starring Jamie Foxx, tells the story of a single father who owns a beauty device company and wants to learn to deal with his daughter who moved in with him full time. For this, the businessman seeks the help of his father and sister.

Presented by Victoria Romanelli Amorim – Speak! Caspar

