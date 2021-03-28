Check out the list of Netflix upcoming movies and series in April

Another month full of new releases Netflix Brazil! During the month of April, the site receives a number of movies and series on its list, including adaptations of books and products. Oscar 2021. Ready for the marathon?

Series

Shadow and Bones (April 23)

Production Based on a book series written by Le Bardoco With the story of Alina Starko (Jesse Mai Lee), A woman who discovers that she has vital powers to liberate a war-torn country. After being attacked in the shadowfold, Alina meets General Krigan — this is known as the famous DarklingBen Barnes), Which builds its train with magical warriors called Krisha. Watch the trailer:

Come on, Alina Starkov, come change my world, I’m ready. Shadow and Bones is coming on April 23rd. pic.twitter.com/h8DmSnP8m7 – Netflix Brazil (et Netflix Brazil) February 26, 2021

Heaven and the Serpent (April 2)

Based on real events, it tells the story of Charles Chopra, a ruthless murderer who attacked travelers exploring the “hippie trail” of Southeast Asia in the 1970s.

Scream, You Are Filmed – Season 2 (April 1)

Issued by Holes Matarasso, In Stranger things, Each episode of this series of scary and hilarious suits takes two strangers to the greatest fear of their lives. The boundaries for both of them seem normal, and as long as their paths are crossed, the day’s work will turn into eerie surprises.

My Father and Other Shame (April 14)

Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), A successful entrepreneur and determined bachelor, becomes the full-time father of teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to handle this situation, Brian needs his father’s help (David Allen Creer) And sister (Porsche Coleman), But for Sasha, adapting to a new home is not easy.

Louis Miguel – Season 2 (April 18)

At the beginning of his life, Louis Miguel’s personal life was out of control: betrayals, shocking revelations and a terrible loss.

O Innocent (April 30)

An accidental crime fills a man’s life with intrigue and murder. When he finally finds love and freedom, a connection brings that dream back.

Movies and documentaries

Cowboy Soul (April 2)

A rebellious young man goes to live with his father in the summer and finds a home in the Black Cowboys community in Philadelphia, USA. Film produced by Ricky Stop with Idris Elba.

Thunder Force (April 9)

When two childhood friends reunite and form a pair of superheroines, one of them creates a formula that gives superpowers superpowers.

Love and Monsters (April 14)

Seven years after surviving a real catastrophe, the unfortunate Joel (Dylan O’Brien) Leaves the underground bunker to try to find his girlfriend. This feature was nominated for an Oscar for Best Visual Effects This Year!

Radiation (April 15)

Driven by a brilliant mind and great curiosity, Marie Curie embarks on a scientific journey with her husband Pierre. Together, they make world-changing inventions.

The Greatest Art Theft of All Time (April 7)

In 1990, two men disguised as police officers entered the Boston Museum and stole a treasure trove of art. Immerse yourself in this brave crime that is still unresolved today.

My Love: Six True Love Stories (April 13)

Six couples from around the world, including Brazil, live in long-term relationships and share their love stories in stories filmed over a one-year period.

Because you killed me? (April 14)

Thirst for justice and revenge A family devastated by pain uses social media to find the killers of young Crystal Theopold.

Double Dose Shrek!

If you like animation, get ready, because the first two movies will be coming to Netflix in April!

