Check out the moon landing of China’s Chang-5 spacecraft

China released video footage on Wednesday The arrival of its Chang-5 robotic spacecraft on the surface of the moon. In a terrain race sprayed with grooves on Tuesday, the camera pauses for a moment before the start of a breathtaking fall. A moment later, a splash of moon dust and the shadow of a lander indicate that the touch of the probe is successful.

“The most accurate and exciting landing in the midst of the most important geographical unit in the vast Song 5 candidate landing region,” said James W., professor of geology at Brown University. Head III said in an email. Dr. Head collaborated with Chinese scientists Collect rocks and soil to bring back to earth.

The lander landed as planned at 10:11 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday in an area of ​​the moon known as Mons Romker. The spacecraft is located in the middle of a basalt volcano about two billion years younger than parts of the moon explored four decades ago by NASA’s Apollo astronauts and the Soviet Union’s robot Luna Landers.