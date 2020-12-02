Check out the moon landing of China’s Chang-5 spacecraft

China released video footage on Wednesday The arrival of its Chang-5 robotic spacecraft on the surface of the moon. In a terrain race sprayed with grooves on Tuesday, the camera pauses for a moment before the start of a breathtaking fall. A moment later, a splash of moon dust and the shadow of a lander indicate that the touch of the probe is successful.
“The most accurate and exciting landing in the midst of the most important geographical unit in the vast Song 5 candidate landing region,” said James W., professor of geology at Brown University. Head III said in an email. Dr. Head collaborated with Chinese scientists Collect rocks and soil to bring back to earth.
The lander landed as planned at 10:11 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday in an area of the moon known as Mons Romker. The spacecraft is located in the middle of a basalt volcano about two billion years younger than parts of the moon explored four decades ago by NASA’s Apollo astronauts and the Soviet Union’s robot Luna Landers.
Within hours of arriving at the moon, Song-5 set out to drill and scoop up its lunar specimens.
Pictures of Song-5 show a ruined landscape with smooth rolling hills. The lack of nearby ditches points to the youth of the area.
Scientists are curious as to how this region has melted for much longer than other parts of the Moon. Examining these rocks in Earth laboratories will indicate their exact age, and will measure a method used by planetary scientists to determine the age of the surfaces of planets, moons, and other bodies throughout the solar system.
The lander has already completed its drilling and stored the sample. It continues to search for some soil around the spacecraft. When it’s done, the upper half of the lander will soon explode into space on Thursday. This will be the beginning of a complex scenario of turning rocks to earth.
After it came into lunar orbit over the weekend, Chang-5 split in two. When the lander went to the surface, the other half was in orbit.