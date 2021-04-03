Check out the schedule for celebrating actor Eddie Murphy’s 60th birthday Check out the schedule for celebrating actor Eddie Murphy’s 60th birthday | Life & Art – People

Actor Eddie Murphy was born on April 3, 1961 in New York, USA (Photo: Disclosure)



Comedian Eddie Murphy celebrates his 60 years of life This Saturday, April 3. The award-winning American actor, voice actor, screenwriter, producer, director and musician began his career in the 1980s at the age of 19. Comedy shows – The so-called Humor stand up – In clubs in his hometown of New York. Since then, he has become one of Hollywood’s biggest icons.

Although he did more “serious” work, Edward Reagan “Eddie” Murphy was universally recognized. The art of comedy. His rise took place on the stage of “Saturday Night Live”, the oldest comedy program on American television. Much appreciated he soon stood alone in the national scene.

He starred in his first film in 1982 at the age of 21: “48 Horace”. The plot, in which he plays a prisoner who gets out of jail for 48 hours, is the seventh highest grossing film of the year. Later, he starred in successful films “Changing Balls” (1983), “Heavyweight Cop” (1984) e “A Prince in New York” (1988). The actor ruled the worldwide box office of the last decades of the 20th century.

Since the early 2000s, the artist has faced career ups and downs. He dubbed the character Donkey from the movie series “Shrek” And star “Daddy’s Day Care” (2003). In 2012, Forbes magazine considered his fee to be one of the most “exaggerated” in the United States. Because for every dollar you got acting in movies “Just imagine”, “A thousand words” e “The Great Dave”, The box office revenue for the product was $ 2.30. In 2006, Murphy was nominated for a Supporting Actor Oscar for his play “Dream Heroines”. The film engraved him with a Golden Globe.

At this anniversary, Murphy received a “Congratulations, Eddie Murphy!” A special tribute is available under the title. This Saturday, the 3rd, from 12:45 pm, TeleS will show a scene with seven films starring the fun actor. Check the table:

1. “A thousand words”, A romantic comedy;

2. “The Mad Professor 2 – The Clump Family”, In which Murphy plays seven different characters;

3. “The Great Dave”, Familiar science fiction comedy;

4. “Daddy’s Day Care”, In which a father decides to open a day care center with unusual methods;

5. “Until Escape separates them”, Which describes the adventures of a couple during their imprisonment;

6. “A Prince in New York”, Nominated for an Oscar for Best Makeup and Best Costume;

7. “A Vampire in Brooklyn”, In which Murphy plays an attractive “playboy” vampire.

For those who want to continue the history, the classic, “A Prince in New York” Recently received the following. Directed by Craig Brewer, work Available on Amazon Prime Video. In “Prince of New York 2”, King Akhim (Eddie Murphy) is crowned in the fictional country of Jamunda, and travels the world to New York with his confidant Semmy (Arsenio Hall). Live in an interview! With Kelly and Ryan, in March of this year, the actor revealed that he wanted to star in the third film in his 75th year of ownership.

Following the anniversary, the Paramount Network produced “Eddie Murphy’s Special 60 Years”. The show will take place this Saturday, 3, starting at 5:45 p.m. “Heavyweight Cop 2 and 3”, “Norbit – A Heavy Comedy” and “48 Hours”. Sky, Vivo TV and Oi TV are the pay-TV services that make the channel available.

