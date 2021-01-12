Home entertainment Check out this week’s Netflix and Amazon Prime video releases (1/17/17)

Check out this week’s Netflix and Amazon Prime video releases (1/17/17)

Jan 12, 2021 0 Comments
Check out this week's Netflix and Amazon Prime video releases (1/17/17)

Netflix is ​​constantly updating its list with new options for movies, series and other video products. In turn, it’s always a good idea to check which Netflix releases to find out if anything you’re interested in enters the platform.

This week, when it comes to the series, the highlight is “(Disappointment”In which a princess does not want to fulfill her duties as an ally of a deity and a demon. As for the anime section, the catchy title is “Croco no basket”, Which shows player Tetsuya Croco and his basketball team fighting to win on the courts.

Also, this week’s special film goes to the title “War Zone”, Which takes a drone pilot to a war zone to prevent a nuclear attack from being successful. Next, check out the full list of Netflix releases for this week.

The titles listed below may change their release date without prior notice to Netflix.

Netflix Publications: Series

Netflix has some new series options this week, but the titles scheduled to enter will delight a lot of people. See:

(Des) Glamor – 30 season (15/01)

In this animated series, a princess does not want to fulfill her duties and has a goddess and a monster as partners.https://www.youtube.com/embed/vg0oDoQPlWg?feature=oembed

Dawson Stream (15/01)

In the classic series friends Dawson, Joey, Pacey and Jen face various embarrassments during their teenage years.

Netflix Releases: Movies

This week, Netflix has some interesting news that it plans to introduce on its list in addition to its original products. Check:

The last virgin (14/01)

Tudu, a shy boy about to graduate from college, gains the strength to lose his virginity by the time he completes his studies.https://www.youtube.com/embed/-3Kup-NYXq8?feature=oembed

READ  Matteo Caron 'Pinocchio' - hopes to surprise the audience with a simpler version of the culture

Twin father (15/01)

In this movie starring Maisa Silva as the protagonist, you will find out who her father is on an adventure trip with a teenage hippie.https://www.youtube.com/embed/9ZpI9YSf21k?feature=oembed

Three bodies, one dance(15/01)

Anu faces the grief of a fight with her mother when she falls into a coma.

War Zone (15/01)

A drone pilot is sent to a war zone to prevent a successful nuclear attack.https://www.youtube.com/embed/A1Dv65WAlsI?feature=oembed

Down a Dark Hall (16/01)

After being sent to boarding school, a teenager discovered that he had extraordinary talent.https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZAVpB094Clc?feature=oembed

Netflix releases: shows, reality shows, stand-ups and specials

Netflix Publications: Documentaries

  • What will Sophia Loren do? (1/15)

Netflix Publications: Cartoons, Anime and Kids Programming

Amazon Prime Releases: Series

American Gods – 30 Temporada (11/01)

During the third season of this original Amazon Prime video production, Mr. Moon was spotted during a trip across the United States. You see you have to act as a bodyguard on Wednesday.

Henry Danger – 2nd and 3rd season (15/01 Channel Paramount + No)

A series produced by Nickelodeon for a children’s audience shows how the boy Henry Hart’s life changes when he gets the job of his dreams as an assistant to superhero Captain Mann, who gets a little confused on a daily basis.

In addition to the products listed above, check out this other list produced by Olhar Digital which shows what other releases of Amazon Prime Video are Janiro.

You May Also Like

Protagonistas de Bridgerton - Foto: Divulgação/Netflix

Bridgeton won the audience and Netflix’s most watched series in 76 countries – the series

UFA launches "Outraged" film, a documentary on various forms of discrimination International football

UFA launches “Outraged” film, a documentary on various forms of discrimination International football

This Afternoon Session: Monday, January 11 (11/01) This Afternoon Session: Monday, January 11 (11/01) Which Movie Will Play | Life & Art - People

This Afternoon Session: Monday, January 11 (11/01) This Afternoon Session: Monday, January 11 (11/01) Which Movie Will Play | Life & Art – People

Filme é dirigido por Zack Snyder, de “Liga da Justiça”

“Invasion of Las Vegas” features the first images released by Netflix; Check it out!

Schwarzenegger compares Capital's invasion to the Nazi episode of Knight of the Crystals - 01/10/2021 - World

Schwarzenegger compares Capital’s invasion to the Nazi episode of Knight of the Crystals – 01/10/2021 – World

US critics vote for Vitalina Varela as fourth best foreign language film - Observer

US critics vote for Vitalina Varela as fourth best foreign language film – Observer

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *