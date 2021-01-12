Check out this week’s Netflix and Amazon Prime video releases (1/17/17)

Netflix is ​​constantly updating its list with new options for movies, series and other video products. In turn, it’s always a good idea to check which Netflix releases to find out if anything you’re interested in enters the platform.

This week, when it comes to the series, the highlight is “(Disappointment”In which a princess does not want to fulfill her duties as an ally of a deity and a demon. As for the anime section, the catchy title is “Croco no basket”, Which shows player Tetsuya Croco and his basketball team fighting to win on the courts.

Also, this week’s special film goes to the title “War Zone”, Which takes a drone pilot to a war zone to prevent a nuclear attack from being successful. Next, check out the full list of Netflix releases for this week.

The titles listed below may change their release date without prior notice to Netflix.

Netflix Publications: Series

Netflix has some new series options this week, but the titles scheduled to enter will delight a lot of people. See:

(Des) Glamor – 30 season (15/01)

In this animated series, a princess does not want to fulfill her duties and has a goddess and a monster as partners.https://www.youtube.com/embed/vg0oDoQPlWg?feature=oembed

Dawson Stream (15/01)

In the classic series friends Dawson, Joey, Pacey and Jen face various embarrassments during their teenage years.

Netflix Releases: Movies

This week, Netflix has some interesting news that it plans to introduce on its list in addition to its original products. Check:

The last virgin (14/01)

Tudu, a shy boy about to graduate from college, gains the strength to lose his virginity by the time he completes his studies.https://www.youtube.com/embed/-3Kup-NYXq8?feature=oembed

Twin father (15/01)

In this movie starring Maisa Silva as the protagonist, you will find out who her father is on an adventure trip with a teenage hippie.https://www.youtube.com/embed/9ZpI9YSf21k?feature=oembed

Three bodies, one dance(15/01)

Anu faces the grief of a fight with her mother when she falls into a coma.

War Zone (15/01)

A drone pilot is sent to a war zone to prevent a successful nuclear attack.https://www.youtube.com/embed/A1Dv65WAlsI?feature=oembed

Down a Dark Hall (16/01)

After being sent to boarding school, a teenager discovered that he had extraordinary talent.https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZAVpB094Clc?feature=oembed

Netflix releases: shows, reality shows, stand-ups and specials

Netflix Publications: Documentaries

What will Sophia Loren do? (1/15)

Netflix Publications: Cartoons, Anime and Kids Programming

Amazon Prime Releases: Series

American Gods – 30 Temporada (11/01)

During the third season of this original Amazon Prime video production, Mr. Moon was spotted during a trip across the United States. You see you have to act as a bodyguard on Wednesday.

Henry Danger – 2nd and 3rd season (15/01 Channel Paramount + No)

A series produced by Nickelodeon for a children’s audience shows how the boy Henry Hart’s life changes when he gets the job of his dreams as an assistant to superhero Captain Mann, who gets a little confused on a daily basis.

In addition to the products listed above, check out this other list produced by Olhar Digital which shows what other releases of Amazon Prime Video are Janiro.