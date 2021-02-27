Chef ‘Hi-Lo’: how Rafa Gomes easily moves between truffle and bolovo

The career of chef Rafa Gomes, 38, has been marked by haute cuisine restaurants. Since the age of 19, when he left Niterói and went to study gastronomy at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, he has spent part of his life in upscale kitchens like that of the American Eleven Madison Park and that of the French Mirazur, both three Michelin stars.

One of the dishes of Itacoa, which has an address in Rio and Paris Photo: Vitor Faria

In 2018, he opened his first restaurant, Itacoa, in Paris, which won a Carioca version the following year, at the VillageMall. But the chef also wanted a more relaxed experience. It was then that he received the proposal to open a popular house, specializing in pork, in the northern zone. “I ran into it right away. I wanted to participate in something outside of haute cuisine. I was looking for something different, ”he says. There, Seu Porkinn ‘was born, serving croquettes, sandwiches, bolovo, torresminho and even side dishes such as fries, creamy baroa puree and tomato vinaigrette. All served in an agile way, without table service and what would you say? HE IS fast food even.

Chef Rafa Gomes, at an event in the Maldives Photo: Sovena

From his life baggage, he keeps his concern for the product and the producer, which for him is the most important factor in any company profile. “Plus, the pig still carries a stupid stigma, which must stop. At Itacoa, I have successful pork dishes. I can’t take the croquette off the menu. It is a type of meat that I have always loved. Food is more than just sitting at a table with a white napkin and 20 glasses in front of it. I think it’s simpler: it’s when the person eats and says it’s wonderful, ”comments the chef, who after so many years abroad has decided to return to Rio once and for all.

Seu Porkkin Sandwich Photo: Emi Parente

“I want to spread a lot of Seu Porkinn ‘, invest in my vegetable garden in Vale das Videiras and have my own pig farm,” Rafa says. Full of new projects, he still devotes himself to the Parisian house and organizes events like Once Upon a Table in the Maldives, when he prepared dinners with the most expensive ingredients in the world. Alba truffles were basic there.

