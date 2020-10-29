Chelsea Handler,’big Italian guy’ Andrew Cuomo harassed her

Chelsea Handler is still waiting for text reply after asking New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to date.

The Chelsea recent 45-year-old comedian revealed that Cuomo had ghosted her while talking to the women of The View on Wednesday about her unrequited love.

Handler said that Cuomo (she describes as a’big Italian guy’) initially agreed to go out with her, but hasn’t heard a reply since then.

Waiting for her text: Chelsea Handler just revealed that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had ghosted her after he agreed to go out on a date.

Sara Haines of The View knew he’d be on the show the very next day by asking Chelsea what she thought was so attractive about the governor.

The governor, who showed’real leadership’ in the corona 19 epidemic, was called’this big Italian’ and she said’wear a mask’. I said, “I’ll put on a mask. I’ll put a mask on all parts of the body! I want to flatten your curves. You can make my curves flat.”

However, Chelsea turned to The View’s crew.

Said Chelsea. “I would like you to follow up on something for me, ladies, if you like.”

‘I spoke to Cuomo a few months ago and asked about a date. And he said yes. And I didn’t hear from him. ‘

Hubba, Hubba: Handler Calling Cuomo’Big Italian Bullion’ While Chatting On The View

MIA:’I spoke with Cuomo a few months ago and I asked him about a date. And he said yes. And I didn’t hear from him. ‘Handler cooked.

Woopi said,’Oh, so we [check in.]’

Guest hostess Ana Navarro came next, referring to ex-boyfriend 50 Cent and Handler’s current spit.

‘You must be very busy saving the republic here,’ she laughed.

‘And please, please, 50 [Cent] If he’s going to joke about supporting Trump, he’ll want to wait until the election ends and then tweet such a joke. ‘Because it’s not funny right now.’

Previous Flames: Chelsea called ex-boyfriend 50 Cent (shown together in 2011) to support President Donald Trump.

Getting Hot: She posted the following, referring to the relationship in 2011: ‘You were my favorite ex-boyfriend.

Chelsea shouted 50 after supporting Donald Trump as president because of its favorable tax policy for the rich. “Even if you don’t like black people,” he said it doesn’t matter.

Retweeting one of Indah Club rapper’s posts, she added,’It was my favorite ex-boyfriend.’

Fifty cents (real name Curtis James Jackson III) urged his ex-husband to stop the presidential candidate from intervening.

He wrote: ‘[Man facepalming emoji] Oh my god this is affecting my love life. Hello.

‘In return for your senses’: Chelsea continued the conversation, retweeting his ex-husband’s latest tweet and even offering to pay taxes.

‘I love your gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us. #starzgettheapp”

Chelsea continued the conversation, retweeting her ex-husband’s recent tweet and even offering to pay taxes.

She wrote: I will pay your taxes for you to feel your senses. happily! Black life is important. That’s you, damn it! Come up with?’

This came just two days after the Inda Club hitmaker tweeted about the rates proposed by Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

Sweet: a couple who dated shortly in 2011

Much love: Despite the division, the two were friendly.

According to Biden’s proposal, people who earn more than $400,000 per year could get a tax rate of 62.6% for California residents and 62% for people living in New York.

If I Can’t rapper, the rapper is’WHAT THE F ***! (Vote Voting) IM OUT. F*** NEW YORK KNICKS can’t be beat anyway. ‘

He added: “It doesn’t matter that Trump doesn’t like black people, 62% aren’t in the spirit of you fucking. ”

Biden promised to raise taxes for those making more than $400,000, but insisted that there will be no new taxes beyond that.

Recent Tweet: In a tweet on Monday, 50 Cent said he supported Donald Trump based on his tax policy and that he doesn’t care that Trump doesn’t like black people.

50 Cent tweeted the tax rates proposed by the administration by Democrat candidate Joe Biden and running colleague Kamala Harris.

Currently, the highest statutory tax rate in the U.S. is 37%, and the average earner with the highest tax rate pays 26.8% after taking into account any tax cuts, including loopholes, deductions, exemptions, deductions and preferential rates.

This is not the first time 50 cents have supported Trump. It seems to show support for the Republicans before the 2016 elections.

In March 2016, he posted a picture of the two with the caption’I and my president are probably only in the United States’.

50 Cent also supports the president in 2016 and posted this Instagram picture months before the election.