Chiefs vs. Ravens Final Score: Patrick Mahomes beats Lamar Jackson, Kansas City passes Baltimore.

Both Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes were among the best quarterbacks of the NFL of 2020 as well as perhaps of their time. However, only one of them was successful in prime time for “Monday Night Football” to finish week 3. Jackson and Baltimore Ravens were hot with a promising opening drive to score their first at home, but it was Mahomes who stole the show. In battles against former league MVPs, he scored a total of 5 touchdowns in his best effort to recapture hardware in 2020. With the help of the Chiefs defense, who completely hampered Baltimore’s pass attack, Mahomes and Andy Reid better got John Harbaugh’s club in the potential AFC Championship. Preview, Landing Chief claims to have improved to 3-0 with a 34-20 win.

Here are some instant recaps of the Monday night thriller.

The reason the chief won

Patrick Mahomes, the fastest QB passing 10,000 yards during his career (34 matches) during the first half, seems to have decided to prove his superiority in a match involving two former MVPs in the quarterback, and the boy did. Number 15 couldn’t even be contained by the talented Baltimore “D”. His trademark arms were on display for a handful of perfect deepballs, and his legs were underestimated all night, contributing to a true MVP caliber 5 touchdown night. It didn’t matter who he was throwing-Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Eric Fisher (!). Accuracy was there. The touch was there. He was almost perfect. The KC also benefited from the obvious versatility of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, when rookies gasp wide with the ground over Ravens and defense is practically equally imposing, or at least most important. The chiefs, led by veterans Frank Clark and Chris Jones, frequently frustrated Rama Jackson, almost completely eliminating Baltimore’s downfield pass game.

Why the crow lost

Lamar Jackson may be one of the NFL’s most exhilarating talents, but Monday wasn’t his night. QB’s bizarre speed has been on display several times, and the moment it leaves the door, it seems like Baltimore could have a big home win. But through the air, he was virtually non-factor and failed to hit multiple deep shots late in the game at the same time best connecting JK Dobbins. Jackson’s legs also worked against him in some cases. QB basically came out of a clean pocket and ran into problems, especially towards the end of the game. Somehow early on, Ravens escaped the heavy attack running despite Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards’ flashes and never managed to recover. Defensively, it’s hard to blame them for not slowing down talents like Mahomes, but you still can’t expect to win a shootout by blowing up a lot of coverage. Allowing KC to convert on almost every third down, they struggled strongly to keep the ball in Jackson’s hand over time.

Turning point

The Ravens had almost all the momentum in the middle of the second quarter. Devin Duvernay has just returned a 93-yard kickoff for TD to pull the team within three. The defenders were immediately defeated for 3 consecutive years. However, despite the promising run-first drive to start the game and get on board, the Ravens scored inexplicably three consecutive passplays. Jackson hit the first, and set the Ravens’ punt by firing the targets of Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews incorrectly. So the opportunity to flip the script broke down, and KC started responding with a 6-play 75-yard TD drive.

Game play

He could have picked up one of Mahomes’ TD passes, but his moonshot would take the cake to Hardman, despite Tyreek Hill’s scoring catch having a much tougher response. First, the Mahomes backpedaled more than QB hoped, but in terms of the air yards it moved, it recorded its second longest finish this year.

What future plans

The Chiefs (3-0) will return home on week 4 to host the New England Patriots (2-1) just behind the Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Ravens (2-1) is set to set out on the road to face the Washington Football Team (1-2), which has crossed at least 30 points in a second straight victory.