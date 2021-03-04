Children Elena and Christina respond to the controversy after being vaccinated in Abu Dhabi

The controversy erupted last month when Spanish newspapers reported that Elena and Christina had been vaccinated against Govt-19 in Abu Dhabi when they went to visit their father, who lives in the United Arab Emirates. Spain with more criticism about the daughters of King Emeritus who expected the country’s vaccination program.

Now, the children respond and claim that they have been given the vaccine so that they can have a “health passport” that will allow them to visit Juan Carlos without fail.

“We came to visit our father and were given the opportunity to be vaccinated, to have a health passport that would allow us to do this without fail, and we agreed,” the Spanish newspaper quoted a statement as saying. Situation, we will wait for the vaccination program in Spain, “he added.

The palace of Cercuola also defined itself from this case, declaring only that “the king is not responsible for the actions of his sisters.”

The sisters of King Felipe, 55 and 57, will have to wait months to be vaccinated because they are not part of any priority group, and Spain has made it a priority for older and vulnerable people.

Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz criticized the two princesses after learning that children in the United Arab Emirates had been vaccinated against synophorm. “It’s very unpleasant, very ugly,” he told RTVE. “We want to set an example for people who adhere to some form of representation,” he added.