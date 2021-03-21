China agrees to discuss climate change and other issues with US

Nations decided to create a task force to discuss, in addition to climate issues, issues such as journalists’ visas, which was an issue in the Donald Trump administration.

A China said on Saturday, 20, that he agreed with the United States By discussing climate change issues and some other issues, he shows that there has been possible progress in the recently concluded conversations, which have been marked by public discussions on issues that divide the world’s two largest economies. world. State agency Xinhua he said that the nations decided to create a working group on climate change and to have discussions to “facilitate the activities of (…) diplomatic and consular missions”, as well as on issues related to journalists from both countries . This is because nations had conflicts over visas for journalists during government Donald trump.

Senior government officials Joe biden in Alaska, they had their first face-to-face meeting with their Chinese counterparts since taking office earlier this year. The talks began with tense and lengthy human rights speeches in front of television cameras, ahead of the closed-door meeting. The report of Xinhua he did not give any details about the working group on climate change, he just said that the two countries are committed to improving communication and cooperation in the region. The agency also said the two sides discussed adjusting travel and visa policies, as well as reciprocal arrangements to vaccinate their diplomats.

Although the article says that the two countries agreed to talk about consular missions and journalists, the earlier disputes were not mentioned. The United States ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston last year, and China responded by closing the US consulate in the city of Chengdu. Chinese journalists in the United States and foreigners working for American media in China are now only granted three-month permits, increasing uncertainty in their work, although the permits have generally been renewed.

* With information from Agência Estadão.