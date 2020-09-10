China cancels 1,000 student visas …

China counterattacked the US decision to cancel a visa on Thursday. 1,000 Chinese students and researchers Anyone who believes the U.S. government is at a security risk or is involved in the Chinese military.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said prejudice was behind the visa decision.

According to the state-run Global Times, the move was “outright political persecution and racism that seriously violate the human rights of Chinese students,” he said in a news briefing on Thursday.

Beijing They also warned that they have the right to take further action, but did not elaborate.

Smoke hair Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, When China announced its visa on Wednesday, it accused it of abuse of student visas to exploit American academics, and said China was attempting to steal. Coronavirus research.

In July, the Ministry of Justice announced that it had prosecuted two Chinese citizens in China for hacking the government, dissidents and private companies. COVID-19 vaccine research. According to the indictment, the hackers operated for their own interests and for the national security department, China’s main intelligence agency.

China denied the charges.

Visa action was proclaimed by May 29th. President Donald Trump In response to China’s suppression Hong Kong’s autonomyA State Department spokesman told Reuters.

The declaration, which came into force on June 1, targets approximately 3,000 to 5,000 individuals belonging to Chinese universities or institutions seeking to acquire foreign skills that will benefit the Chinese military, according to the United States.

Chinese students account for the largest number of international students in the United States, 360,000 people attend American schools every year, Although the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously hampered return to campus this fall, it has generated approximately $14 billion in revenue for the university.

Sino-American relations sank to a new low. In recent months, the two largest economies in the world Human rights on Hong Kong And Corona virus.

Trump promoting friendly relations Chinese President Xi Jinping, He made his hardship against China a key part of his campaign. Reelection on November 3, Accused his Democratic opponents. Joe Biden, The “soft” thing for Beijing.

China’s state-run in the latest signs of relations People’s Daily The article declined to announce the opinion of the US ambassador to China, saying it did not meet the standards.

Reuters contributed to this report.