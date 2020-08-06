China claims it has no intention of ‘becoming a different United States’

Chinese Point out Councilor and International Minister Wang Yi speaks at a joint press meeting with French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Beijing, China on September 13, 2018.

China’s leading diplomat has termed out the U.S. for attempting to start out a new Cold War concerning the two most significant economies, and in the course of action plunging the planet into “chaos and division.”

In an job interview with point out media Xinhua Information Agency on Wednesday, Chinese Condition Councilor and International Minister Wang Yi explained "modern China is not the former Soviet Union." He included that his nation has "no intention of starting to be one more United States."

“We have no intention of getting to be a further United States. China does not export ideology, and in no way interferes in other countries’ inside affairs,” he said.

The formal English translation of the interview transcript was launched on Xinhua’s site. The interview lined different flashpoints in the U.S.-China marriage, which include semi-autonomous Chinese territory Hong Kong, Chinese tech business Huawei and the disputed South China Sea.

Several American officials have warned that China would like to switch the U.S. as the world’s dominant ability. Such sentiment in the U.S. culminated in a collection of modern speeches by leading officials — like Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo and nationwide stability advisor Robert O’Brien — which named out China for its attempt in upending the global buy.