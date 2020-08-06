China claims it has no intention of ‘becoming a different United States’

Chinese Point out Councilor and International Minister Wang Yi speaks at a joint press meeting with French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Beijing, China on September 13, 2018.
Lintao Zhang | Getty Images News | Getty Images
China’s leading diplomat has termed out the U.S. for attempting to start out a new Cold War concerning the two most significant economies, and in the course of action plunging the planet into “chaos and division.”
In an job interview with point out media Xinhua Information Agency on Wednesday, Chinese Condition Councilor and International Minister Wang Yi explained “modern China is not the former Soviet Union.” He included that his nation has “no intention of starting to be one more United States.”
“We have no intention of getting to be a further United States. China does not export ideology, and in no way interferes in other countries’ inside affairs,” he said.
The formal English translation of the interview transcript was launched on Xinhua’s site. The interview lined different flashpoints in the U.S.-China marriage, which include semi-autonomous Chinese territory Hong Kong, Chinese tech business Huawei and the disputed South China Sea.
Several American officials have warned that China would like to switch the U.S. as the world’s dominant ability. Such sentiment in the U.S. culminated in a collection of modern speeches by leading officials — like Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo and nationwide stability advisor Robert O’Brien — which named out China for its attempt in upending the global buy.
China has repeatedly denied that it really is in search of to substitute the U.S., and in change accused Washington for seeking to cease its ascent in the globe.
Wang said relations concerning the two international locations are “going through the gravest challenge considering that the institution of diplomatic ties” and blamed the U.S. for that deterioration.
“The root lead to is that some American politicians who are biased towards and hostile to China are using their ability to smear China with fabrications and impede normal ties with China below a variety of pretexts,” he mentioned.
‘Textbook example of bullying’
The contest in between the U.S. and China has dominated significantly of world wide interest in excess of the previous few years. Two decades ago, the two nations around the world entered a detrimental trade war that resulted in elevated tariffs becoming slapped on just about every other’s products worth hundreds of billions of bucks.
Tensions amongst the two spilled into the technologies room, with the U.S. accusing Huawei — and afterwards TikTok, a video clip-sharing application owned by ByteDance — for threatening American nationwide security. Washington has experimented with to stress its allies to ban Huawei from their countries’ 5G networks.
Wang referred to as this kind of moves by the U.S. a “textbook case in point of bullying” and a violation of “intercontinental guidelines of truthful trade.” In contrast, he stressed that China is a “organization defender” of the global process.
