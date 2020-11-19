Home science China launches Long March 5 rocket for Chang 5 moon model-return mission launch

China launches Long March 5 rocket for Chang 5 moon model-return mission launch

Nov 19, 2020 0 Comments
China launches Long March 5 rocket for Chang 5 moon model-return mission launch

China’s most ambitious The work of the moon Next week is ahead of its scheduled launch to date.

A heavy lift Long March 5 Rocket On Tuesday (Nov. 17) the robotic Song 5 went to its pad with the lunar model-return spacecraft at the Wensang Space Launch Center in Hainan Province.

You May Also Like

Chromosomes do not look the way you think. We have a 3D image of the real thing

Chromosomes do not look the way you think. We have a 3D image of the real thing

Did a university use facial recognition for IT student protesters?

Did a university use facial recognition for IT student protesters?

Vega rocket failure is apparently caused by human error

Vega rocket failure is apparently caused by human error

Scientists have discovered an exotic new mineral in a Russian volcanic crater

Scientists have discovered an exotic new mineral in a Russian volcanic crater

China is preparing for a historic start

China is preparing for a historic start

Greenland's glaciers could lose more ice than previously thought, raising concerns about sea level rise

Greenland’s glaciers could lose more ice than previously thought, raising concerns about sea level rise

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *