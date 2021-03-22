China, Russia strategize amid tensions with US

Alate afternoon today, Lavrov met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in the city of Guilin, in southern China, just two days after a tense meeting between Beijing and Washington, held in Alaska, and United States President Joe Biden, responded affirmatively to a question of whether he considered the Russian head of state Vladimir to be a “murderer” Putin, and accused him of interfering in the North American elections of 03 November 2020.

Experts quoted by the local press indicated that the meeting between diplomats – the content of which is not yet known, at the exception of the photograph that was taken to greet them effusively – “sends the message that the harsh approach on the part of the United States will not work,” as historian Wu commented Xinbo to the South China Morning Post.

Other commentators, but from the Global Times, added that the agenda also included how to deal with the peace processes in Afghanistan and Syria, the nuclear deal with Iran and the nuclear issue in Syria with Washington. Korean peninsula.

For her part, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Hua Chunying, today denied that Beijing invited Lavrov on behalf of the United States or who agreed to organize the visit as soon as Chinese diplomats complete the meeting in Alaska.

“The development of relations between China and Russia does not point to any other country. We are not like other countries who like to set up projects where there is an unspoken conspiracy,” he said.

Earlier this month, at a press conference, Wang Yi said Sino-Russian relations are “united as a mountain”, that good relations between Beijing and Moscow are “imperative in current circumstanceances“and that the association presupposes a” pillar for world peace “.

Today, Hua Chunying he stressed that the two countries “go hand in hand” and that they “oppose hegemony and intimidation”.

THE target of the two powers, he added, is to dissuade other countries from putting pressure on them, especially with regard to internal affairs.

“It is not very reasonable to sanction Russia and China,” he said. Lavrov today in the declarations on arrival at Guilin, ensuring that Beijing and Moscow “seek a” just and democratic “international order, governed by the interactions Between the countries.

“And the model of interaction between Russia and China, it is free from ideological prejudices, it is not subject to opportunism and it is not directed against anyone ”, declared the Russian Foreign Minister.

In this sense, the two countries should renew the Treaty of good neighborliness and friendly cooperation signed in 2001 for another five years, he said. Lavrov.

In the statements, the Russian foreign minister attacked the West, especially the United States, for Washington’s intention, “at all costs”, to preserve its dominance in the world economy and international politics, “imposing his will on all and in all places”. .

Second Lavrov, the world is undergoing “complex changes” with “the growing influence of new economic, financial and political centers” which, according to him, are leading the world towards “a multipolar“.

In this regard, he defended the promotion and use of currencies other than the US dollar and the change in “West-controlled” payment systems to reduce the risk of sanctions.

According to Lavrov, relations between Moscow and Beijing are “at their best in all history” and this “mutually respectful dialogue must serve as an example”.

After visiting China, Lavrov visit South Korea between 23 and 25 years old March.

Also read: Sergei Lavrov visit Beijing in the midst of a crisis between Russia and United States