China Uyghur genocide allegations: ICC rejects call for inquiry

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday refused to begin an investigation into allegations of genocide against Uyghur Muslims in China, but it did open the file.

Why this is important: This means that Chinese authorities could submit further evidence of alleged genocide against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in northwest China’s Xinjiang, and the ICC may open a further investigation.

Messaging: Office of the ICC Attorney Fatu Benzouda Said in a statement “The precondition for exercising the territorial jurisdiction of the court has not been met” because of the alleged evidence of crimes and suspects in China, which was not signed by the World Court.

But Rodney Dixon, a leading lawyer in the case against China, Told the Guardian He “hopes the ICC will take up this investigation.”

“We will provide the most relevant evidence to allow this to happen in the coming months,” Dixon added.

Note: In 2019, the ICC Approved the trial In crimes against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Myanmar is not a member of the ICC. However, the hack-based court said it had jurisdiction to investigate as some of the crimes were allegedly committed in Bangladesh. The ICC ratified the law of Rome In 2010.

Large image: Chinese authorities have detained him since 2017 Up to 2 million Uyghurs “In Re-Education Camps.” They deny that any abuse has taken place and claim that they are being used to divert extremism. But Evidence has emerged To support allegations of torture, forced contraception and other abuse.

There is growing global condemnation of China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. At the United Nations in October, 39 countries, including the United States Condemned Beijing For human rights violations in Xinjiang.

In the United States, The Trump administration Has imposed measures Including permission Chinese Communist Party officials, To President-elect Biden Labeled repression “Genocide.”

Read the ICC report, Via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: The Chinese ambassador struggles to explain the Xinjiang scenes of blindfolded prisoners