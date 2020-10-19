Home Economy China’s third quarter GDP rose 4.9% year over year: report

China's third quarter GDP rose 4.9% year over year: report

Oct 19, 2020
Beijing-Chinese Officials said on Monday that gross domestic product in the third quarter was up 4.9% year-on-year, putting the Chinese economy back on track for the coronavirus half a year ago. After the pandemic took away the economy.

Although the 4.9% growth rate in the third quarter did not meet expectations Bringing China’s orbit closer It’s a prediction made before the pandemic swept the world, killing more than a million people and crashing the global economy, with forecasts for growth between 5.5% and 6% in early 2020.

The third-quarter expansion is based on the 3.2% growth in the second quarter, which is following a historical contraction of 6.8% in the first three months of a year when authorities blocked the central Chinese city of Wuhan to curb rapid proliferation. virus.

International monetary fund Is expected China’s economy will expand 1.9% in 2020, and this pandemic will be the only major global economy that has grown a fierce year.

In contrast, the US economy is expected to decline 4.3% and the eurozone is expected to decline 8.3%, the IMF said in its latest update this month.

Monday’s third-quarter growth further demonstrated China’s relative strength and moved the Chinese economy to the positive zone in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 0.7% year over year.

