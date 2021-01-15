Home Economy Chinese economy has had positive growth and won the Govt-19 epidemic – 01/14/2021

Chinese economy has had positive growth and won the Govt-19 epidemic – 01/14/2021

Jan 15, 2021 0 Comments
Chinese economy has had positive growth and won the Govt-19 epidemic - 01/14/2021

China is the only country in the world to record a positive growth (+ 1.9%) in commodity trade by 2020. The statement was made by Li Qiwen, spokesman for the Chinese Customs Administration. This Thursday (14) press.

China is the only country in the world to record a positive growth (+ 1.9%) in commodity trade by 2020. The statement was made by Li Qiwen, spokesman for the Chinese Customs Administration. This Thursday (14) press.

Stephen Lagarde, Reporter of RFI in Beijing

China returns in early April “World Factory. “The country’s industries sent buses to search for workers in the provinces isolated due to the virus, while viral pneumonia stopped shifting production to countries in labor-cheap South and Southeast Asia.

Data released on Thursday show that locks and security measures have generated strong growth in Chinese foreign trade.

Exports of masks and protective equipment increased by 31% in one year, in addition to limited consumer electronics products worldwide. The result was a trade surplus of $ 62 billion in November.

Global growth depends on China

Despite tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the Chinese economy also strengthened in the financial markets.

Last year, amid the epidemic, demand for medical and electronic products for long-distance work boosted Chinese exports to the United States. On the other hand, Iris Pong, an economist at ING Bank, says health restrictions in the United States are a break for trade with China. In 2020, the Chinese recorded a trade surplus of 7.1%, with US $ 316.9 billion.

Nevertheless, Beijing has made “continuous efforts to fulfill its commitment” to Washington, according to investment bank Nomura analyst Ding Lu, citing a 45% increase in Chinese imports from the United States in December.

READ  SpaceX Starship SN8 explodes as it lands after a test flight | Science

Population aging is a concern

Thus, global growth is higher than ever before in China, but the path to reach the United States is even longer.

The age of the Chinese population, government debt and a private sector that relies on the government are factors that are detrimental to the country in its race to become a major global economic power.

(RFI and AFP)

You May Also Like

Transformation Catalysts: Smart Cities and Open Data

Transformation Catalysts: Smart Cities and Open Data

Bruce Willis is discharged from the pharmacy after the confusion of not wearing a mask and reveals himself; See pictures

Bruce Willis is discharged from the pharmacy after the confusion of not wearing a mask and reveals himself; See pictures

World Bank opens $ 30 million for Sao Tome and Principe

World Bank opens $ 30 million for Sao Tome and Principe

World Bank: China must learn to restructure debt in emerging markets - ocpoca Negócios

World Bank: China must learn to restructure debt in emerging markets – ocpoca Negócios

The World Bank has announced $ 6,246 million in aid to Lebanon

The World Bank has announced $ 6,246 million in aid to Lebanon

Pedro Lino Optimize

Optimize IP comes to Luxembourg with a SICAV in its own name

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *