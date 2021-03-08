Chinese English-language public television fined in UK for bias – International

The British audiovisual regulator on Monday condemned the Chinese news channel in English CGTN (8) for violation of privacy and damage in four separate cases, shortly after angering Beijing by withdrawing its license to diffusion.

Amid growing diplomatic tension between London and Beijing, Chinese public television received two fines totaling £ 225,000 ($ 310,000, € 260,000).

The reason was the breach of his impartiality obligations by covering pre-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 and the invasion of the privacy of journalist Peter Humphrey when he reported his arrest in China.

Humphrey, who worked in China as a private researcher for pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison in August 2014 for violating Chinese privacy laws. He was released and deported in 2015.

In another decision, regulator Ofcom found CGTN guilty of unfair treatment and invasion of the privacy of two plaintiffs and has yet to comment on possible sanctions.

The first concerns Simon Cheng, a former British consulate official in Hong Kong, who disappeared in 2019. He claimed to have been tortured by the Chinese secret police.

CGTN released a police video showing a man portrayed as Cheng, who appears to have confessed to being in contact with prostitutes, a charge he denied, saying he was forced to make such statements.

The second ruling concerns Gui Minhai, a Chinese nationalized Swede who has published obscene books about Chinese rulers in a Hong Kong publisher.

Last year, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Chinese court for “illegally distributing false information abroad”, while his entourage denounced political persecution.

Ofcom berated CGTN for treating its case unfairly.

In early February, the regulator withdrew the channel’s license, claiming it was controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. China has since banned the broadcast of BBC World News on its territory, without officially linking it to the CGTN situation.