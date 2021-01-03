Home Top News Chive doll spotted on stage in Australian horror film – culture

Chive doll spotted on stage in Australian horror film – culture

Jan 03, 2021 0 Comments
Chive doll spotted on stage in Australian horror film - culture
the reproduction

Chives were spotted in horror movie scene in Australia

Have you ever imagined finding Cebolinha, from A Turma da Mônica, in a horror film? A Twitter user found a doll of the character in one of the scenes from the 2007 Australian horror film “ Black Water ”.

Marcelo Hueb, the owner of the Watchful Eyes who found Cebolinha in the film, shared the scene on Twitter. “” Laughing that I watched a 2007 Australian independent film called Black Water and came across a participation … let’s say … quite unusual, “he wrote.

The thing was so funny that even Turma da Mônica’s official profile reacted, which makes it even more unusual. “We haven’t overtaken Cebolinha in the Australian independent film yet. We are continuing to investigate. “

“Black Water” tells the story of three young people who go on vacation to northern Australia. During one visit, their guide disappears and they are forced to turn around to survive in a swamp, where they have to deal with deadly crocodiles.

READ  Tahir Raj Bhasin: Normally felt I lived the festivities when India received '83 World Cup

You May Also Like

121-year-old chocolates found intact in Australian library - Revista Galileu

121-year-old chocolates found intact in Australian library – Revista Galileu

The UK's heaviest former man has died. I was 52 years old

The UK’s heaviest former man has died. I was 52 years old

Adriane Galisteu reveals an operation on her teeth: "I had to do a bone graft and everything" - Marie Claire Magazine

Adriane Galisteu reveals an operation on her teeth: “I had to do a bone graft and everything” – Marie Claire Magazine

USA: Pence tries to lift the pressure to reject Biden's victory | World

USA: Pence tries to lift the pressure to reject Biden’s victory | World

Manu Gavassi posta novo clique em ilha particular - Reprodução/Instagram

Manu Gavassi publishes a new click on a private island

Sheron Menezzes appears with family and the web praises the beauty

Sheron Menezzes appears with family and the web praises the beauty

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *