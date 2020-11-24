Chloe Kardashian has not left LA despite signing with Tristan Thompson Boston

Exclusive

Tristan Thompson Signing with the Boston Celtics was a game changer for him Chloe Kardashian … is closer to home than the historically close Boston-La match.

The closest circles to this pair are TMZ … Glow and True Going to the East Coast with Tristan will not free themselves from Los Angeles.

We are told that Chloe is planning an extended visit to Boston with her 2 year old Tottenham to see her dad when the schedule allows … but LA will stay home.

Our circles say that Drew has his custom, his family and especially all of his dear relatives in LA … and both Chloe and Tristan do not want to take it from her. Instead, they are willing to do long-distance work.

You know … Chloe spent a lot of time in Cavaliers with Tristan in Cleveland – when was she? Gave birth – but returned to LA in the middle of his fall Cheats on her, Has been there ever since.

Tristan was able to compromise 2 of the epidemic months in LA after the end of the NBA season – doing things like this means they are a couple again Hike together. Nevertheless, we are determined to remain true to Clue.