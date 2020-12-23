‘Christmas Star’: Photos from the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

On a winter solstice night, a rare cosmic event a Planetary connection It happened because the two largest planets in our solar system passed over each other.

During this merger, also known as the “Christmas Star”, Jupiter and Saturn appeared to shine together as a bright dual planet for a few brief moments, when in fact both planets were 400 million miles away.

Stargazers, astronomers and photographers used their best cameras and binoculars to document the spectacular event. The Desert News Captured several photos from the western desert of Utah This gallery.

Here are some other pictures (via ScienceAlert.com):

Ed Pyotrovsky, Chief Meteorologist ABC-15 WPDE Released on Martil Beach, South Carolina This picture of the planets On his Twitter account:

The NASA Earth Official Twitter Account Posted a Beautiful picture Of the planets reflected in the waters – as well Google Cartoon High-Fiving Saturday and Thursday:

Tom Keerin, A writer and retired meteorologist, posted This is a beautiful picture Jupiter, Saturn and Jupiter are the four largest moons on his Twitter account. According to Keer, this photo was taken by Emperor Sajal in Melbourne, Australia:

Great link. Jupiter and its 4 largest moons (550 million miles away) and Saturn (1 billion miles away). Telescope film Sajal Chakraborty from Melbourne, Australia pic.twitter.com/q5971CTD4A – Tom Keerin (omTomKierein) December 22, 2020

Posted by Matt Nouveau, a photojournalist from Utah This movie Of the link reflected in the large salt lake on him Instagram account:

A Bay Area landscape photographer Jim Dong Captured This is an incredible film The link that shines above the San Francisco township and shared it on Instagram: