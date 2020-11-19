Chromosomes do not look the way you think. We have a 3D image of the real thing

If you have ever studied any chemistry or biology, you have found a general graphical representation of what a chromosome should look like.

Certified by millions of high school and undergraduates, it is a tall, short X-form – showing how the two fused chromosomes look after DNA replication, but before the cell division is complete they have split their own chromosomes.

Unfortunately, there is a small problem with this ubiquitous symbol, scientists say, at least in terms of how accurate its depiction is.

“For 90 percent of the time, chromosomes are not like that.” Says Doctor-scientist Jun-Han Su, formerly of Harvard University.

In a study published this year, Su and his team devised a new way Imaging the 3D structure of the chromatin In human cells, the symbol X gives us a more nuanced understanding of chromosome chemistry than ever before.

(Xiaoi Zhuang Laboratory)

Above: Chromatin uses multiplex fluorescence in multi-color film, in situ hybridization and super-resolution microscopy.

“It’s very important to determine the 3D layout,” Says Senior researcher Xiaoyu Zhuang said, “To understand the molecular mechanisms underlying the system and how this system regulates genetic function.”

Use of the new high resolution 3D imaging system – this includes combining multiple snapshots Genetic loci With DNA chains – the researchers were able to see the chromosomes more closely than ever before, and even the features of the transcription process.

High school and CHEM101 are never the same. Team Sharing their data online So other researchers can take their analysis further, so they can explore this (almost) invisible part more in the future.

“We envisage the widespread use of this high-performance, multi-dimensional and multi-sample imaging technology that provides an integrated view of the chromatin system in its own structural and functional environment.” The panel explains.

Findings have been reported Go.