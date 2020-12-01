Home Top News Chronos: Before leaving the Ashes today

Dec 01, 2020 0 Comments
Chronos: Before the Ashes for PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 out today! The journey of the heroes begins now, in this preface, players can retrieve the events leading up to the story of the 2019 smash victory, the rest: from the Ashes.

In the Chronos: Before the Ashes, players are drawn into a challenging dilemma, and they face unique game dynamics: every time your hero dies, he turns one year old – trust us, the heroes become die. As the game progresses, the replacement ego gets old. As we all know, it is very easy to train strength and endurance at a young age, but wisdom comes with age, children! Chronos: This means before the Ashes as you age, it becomes easier for the character to develop their magical abilities.

Chronos: Based on the exclusive VR title Chronos from Ashes Confire Games, but highly edited and optimized for all platforms – even without VR support. Chronos: The Ashes are now available in stores and digitally for PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

