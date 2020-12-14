Home Tech Citizen Evil 8 leaked story reveals spoilers, boss fights and more

Dec 14, 2020
Following the ransomware attack on Capcom, Resident Evil 8 plot details, Cutskins, boss fights and characters have been leaked online.

First thing first: we will not describe the leak here, nor will we disclose where to find the alleged information. We have seen the leaked information around Citizenship Evil8 However, many cutscenes, unannounced opponents, boss fights and the whole end of the game can be confirmed to have been leaked online. If you, like many others, are anticipating the horror sequel of Capcom, we recommend being very vigilant in online forums like Reset and Reddit.

