Citizen Evil 8 leaked story reveals spoilers, boss fights and more

Following the ransomware attack on Capcom, Resident Evil 8 plot details, Cutskins, boss fights and characters have been leaked online.

First thing first: we will not describe the leak here, nor will we disclose where to find the alleged information. We have seen the leaked information around Citizenship Evil8 However, many cutscenes, unannounced opponents, boss fights and the whole end of the game can be confirmed to have been leaked online. If you, like many others, are anticipating the horror sequel of Capcom, we recommend being very vigilant in online forums like Reset and Reddit.

In November last month, we reported it Capcom fell victim to a ransomware attack. Hackers have stolen data related to several undisclosed Capcom games, and when the company refused to meet the hacker’s demands, hackers leaked information online. Although the first information may have appeared in November last month, it appears that hackers did not leak Capcom games and data.

For now, there is no definitive release date for Citizen Evil 8. It is penciled to start at some point in 2021 PS5, Xbox Series X., Xbox Series S, And PC. The 8 makers of Citizen Evil have previously revealed that they are Attempts to get a continuum of action horror on current-gen consoles, But the actual release cannot be confirmed.

For a full list of all the games that will be launched in the rest of this year and in 2021, go to our full level New Games 2020 Guide further.