‘City of Lies’: Johnny Depp investigates the murder of the notorious PIG in a new film; Check out the trailer!

After its release was canceled in 2018, the criminal drama ‘City of Lies’Played Johnny Depp, Won its first official trailer.

In the plot, Deb investigates the murder of the iconic artist Christopher Wallace, Also known as Bad BIG.

Directed the film Brad Furman, With signed script Christian Contrace.

The story is adapted from the fiction novel ‘Labyrinth’, Written by a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Randall Sullivan.

Russell Pool (Dep) A Los Angeles police detective is working to solve one of the most violent cases in the United States: the deaths of notorious rappers Notorious PIG and Tupac Shakur. In between hearings, he will have to deal with all of the old rivalries between West Coast and East Coast over the type of music.

Forest Whitaker, Shia Vikam, Toby Huss, Kevin Chapman, Peter Green, Xander Berkeley, Shamier Anderson, Neil Brown Jr.., Cory Hardrick, Rockmond Dunber, Michael Barre e Lawrence Mason Finish the cast.

‘City of Lies’ Wins in theaters on March 19, With the boot VOD In April 09. In Brazil, it does not have a premiere date yet.