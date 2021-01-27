Civilization endangered by Govt-19 tensions, Putin – 01/27/2021 – World

The Govt-19 epidemic has increased tensions in all areas, increased inequality and increased antagonisms. Human civilization is in danger of being destroyed because the situation may still get out of hand.

The only way for countries to avoid such “terrible dystopia” is to seek concerted efforts in the economy and eliminate “phobias” in dealing with countries they see as adversaries.

Realistic and very dark picture was drawn by President Vladimir Putin who has been playing cards in Russia for 21 years. He spoke at the World Economic Forum based in Davos (Switzerland) for the first time since 2009, but is enjoying its first virtual version this year.

Putin began by listing the risks of infection. He said there was a “systematic nature of the threats” compared to the current moment of turbulent humanity in the 1920s and 1930s, which saw Spain’s flu epidemic, the civil crisis, the Great Recession and the rise of Nazism and Soviet communism.

Putin, who owns 4,310 nuclear weapons, said 1,572 of them were ready for work, saying “a heated conflict is unlikely because it would be a global catastrophe, but the situation is unpredictable if it goes out of hand.”

“I didn’t say anything new,” he repeated a few times. As happened in the speech of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Monday (25), it was up to an authoritarian president to challenge the transparency of the problems of communities, including Russia.

Putin criticized the efforts of developed countries to obtain vaccine levels against Govt-19. “The epidemic will continue if there are uncontrolled centers,” he said, referring to poor countries that do not have immunization protection.

Russia has been promoting its Sputnik V vaccine overseas and is focusing on foreign countries.

Not to mention the massive protests that took place on Saturday (23) in his home country demanding the release of Alexei Navalny, who said that “public discontent leads to intolerance and division in society, and governments can not.” Keep the illusion that you can bury the problems.

He pointed a finger at the power of large American technology companies. According to him, the public interest does not have to be equal to the monopoly of the giants, not to mention their influence in the American political process. “[Isso] Summarize the options and you will understand what I mean. “

For all the apocalyptic tones, Putin sold some confidence and came out with a regular recipe to deal with the crisis. He predicted that this would be thwarted only with the increased contribution of governments “with financial incentives” as already seen in developed and developing countries.

According to him, it is time to “reduce inequality”. This almost Keynesian approach contradicts Putin 12 years ago, when the world was plunged into recession. There, the then Prime Minister said that the mistakes of the Soviet Union should be avoided and the test of state protectionism avoided.

The president listed his first progress in his relationship with the United States, the other nuclear power on this planet. After talks with the White House’s new president, Joe Biden, on Tuesday (26), it was agreed to extend the new start by five years – the last nuclear arms deal.

The move has already passed the Duma (lower house of the Russian parliament) this morning. “This is a first step,” Putin said, adding that the world was “less stable and more predictable, and regional conflicts would escalate.”

He himself had recently had to deal with the mediation of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “We ended the bloodbath,” he said, sharing his gifts with the United States and France, who were minority members of the negotiating team.

He also cited the role of stabilizing the civil war in Syria as an example of the success of its difficult relationship with Turkey and Iran in favor of world peace, and gave Europe, and its continent a major value, a rare value.

“It simply came to our notice then [o premiê alemão] Helmut Kohl said that Russia is a part of Europe, a civilization. We share this opinion. Europe and Russia are natural partners. “

Following the fall of the pro-Moscow government from Kiev in 2014, talks are underway seven years after most EU countries agreed to annex Ukraine’s Crimea.

This certainly does not deter trade: Germany, which won the Navalny when the opposition in Russia drank poison, did not reject the natural gas megaproject with the Kremlin. France has not given up its gas jobs in the Arctic.

Opening area. Putin has been criticized for “pushing for illegal sanctions” because he sees those used by the West as “dangerous to use force unilaterally”. However, he spoke as a legitimate European that it was necessary to combat the climate crisis, global warming and pollution of the oceans.

He said he found a common ground not only on the Russian border with Asia, from Lisbon to the Ural Mountains, but also on the main city “Vladivostok” in the Far East.

“Competition between nations will never stop, but at critical junctures, concerted efforts are being made to change our lives. This is the situation now. We must tackle the real issues,” Putin said.