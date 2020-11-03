Claudia Jordan & Too Short does not support Trump despite the press release.



President Trump Although it has popular support from black entertainers and hip-hop artists, Claudia jordan and Too short I hope everyone knows that they are not part of the group despite the misleading press release.

The deal is as follows: A press release came out Monday that Trump invited to the White House in December to discuss the problems facing the black community and the platinum plan proposed by the president.

According to the announcement, stars of the documentary “Trump vs Hollywood” including rappers will attend the meeting in December. Eric B., Money -B, Actor Isaiah Washington And the film director, Daphne Barak. The documentary seems to be a very friendly Trump.

This is because Claudia and Two Short’s names are listed as part of “Trump vs. Hollywood,” along with the names of Trump supporters. Kid Rock, Dean kane and Scott Bio.

It reads like all celebrities support Prez, but as both’Real Housewives of Atlanta’ stars and rappers have pointed out… that’s not true.

They both asked for and agreed to Barak’s interview, but that doesn’t mean they support Trump. Claudia said the film director announced that he was talking with people on both sides of the political aisle.

Too Short adds that he will soon vote, not for Trump, and over the past few weeks he has also said he has been asked to fly to DC to meet Trump or to speak on the phone with a member of his team.

He declined both proposals and said he threw a serious shade on fellow rappers who attended the Trump meeting without naming them.

Too Short’s claim Rich the Kid Even recently, Trump has tried to send a private jet to take him to the Michigan Rally for his support.