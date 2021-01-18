Home World Climate change is changing the tropical rain zone, the study warns

Climate change is changing the tropical rain zone, the study warns

Jan 19, 2021 0 Comments
Climate change is changing the tropical rain zone, the study warns

This difference, according to a study by the University of California, Los Angeles, will be felt by 2100 and will have an impact on biodiversity.

According to a study published today in the scientific journal “Natural Climate Change”, the team of environmental engineers, scientists and data experts said that not all areas of the tropics are affected equally, with rain bands moving in some parts of the Eastern Hemisphere and parts of the Western Hemisphere to the south.

This will lead to more droughts in Southeast Africa and Madagascar, and more flooding in South India, while Central America will also experience more drought.

“Our mission shows that climate change will involve almost two-thirds of the planet moving in opposite directions in two elongated fields in the position of the tropical rain belt (intertropical convergence zone), which will have an impact. .

The authors of the study point out that the complexity of the landscape system is “intimidating” and that it depends on a number of processes, and that the next stage of the investigation is to translate the changes they argue in addition to the impact on the ground, in terms of flood or drought. Changes in ecosystems to guide adaptation to these changes.

Always know first.
Fifth consecutive year consumer choice for online printing.
Download our free app.


Google Play Download

READ  Tropical Storms Laura, Marco likely to strike Louisiana inside of days of each other

You May Also Like

He lived at a US airport for three months because he was afraid of Govt-19

He lived at a US airport for three months because he was afraid of Govt-19

The coronavirus vaccine is used in Brazil for the first dose within minutes after approval

The coronavirus vaccine is used in Brazil for the first dose within minutes after approval

Covid-19: Brasil volta a ter mais de mil mortes num dia e aproxima-se das 210 mil

Brazil has more than a thousand deaths in a single day and is approaching 210 thousand

Egypt announces "major discoveries" at Sagara's archeological site - News

Egypt announces “major discoveries” at Sagara’s archeological site – News

Immersed in nature, this hotel seems to come straight out of a fairy tale

Immersed in nature, this hotel seems to come straight out of a fairy tale

How can Russia monitor NATO after the conclusion of the Open Sky Agreement?

How can Russia monitor NATO after the conclusion of the Open Sky Agreement?

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *