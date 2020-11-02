Clorox Imports: We are still disinfecting like crazy. Great for Clorox.

Clorox surpassed Wall Street’s outlook and raised its outlook by reporting fiscal first quarter earnings on Monday.

Overall sales increased by 27% from a year ago, and Clorox reported that 8 out of 10 divisions increased by double digits due to Covid-19 and people spending more time at home.

Clorox CLX stockUp 5% in the news. The stock price this year has now risen more than 40%.

People are using a disinfectant product named after Clorox to clean their home surfaces, cell phones, and laptops, but the company is benefiting from people who cook more at home instead of going out.