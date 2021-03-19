Closed cinemas lead to Oscar-nominated ‘Drook’ for streaming in Brazil

Refers to two types of Oscar, Danish film Drook – Another round Introduced in Brazil due to infection. With most theaters in the country closed, the production starring Mates Mickelson will launch simultaneously in theaters and streaming sites next Thursday, March 25th. Initially, the film was scheduled to hit theaters before going on streaming.

This strategy has been in store for many studios since last year, especially in the United States, when Disney kicked off the first show of high production Mulan To Disney +. For now, one of the closed cinemas in Brazil Delay in the premiere of many films Oscar nominees. At the same time, the award opened up even more space for the products of channels like Netflix, which is already found in the comfort of home.

“Due to the current public health situation, shops and cinemas are closed till the end of March. We look forward to the film’s arrival on digital platforms so that the public can see it on the premiere date, ”said Philip Lopez, partner and director of Witrin Films. Pressure. The product was nominated for an Oscar for Best Director, Thomas Winterberg and Best International Film.

In the plot, a group of high school teachers decide to follow the tactic of the powerful: always keep a little alcohol in the body. The idea becomes an issue until the size increases. Initially, the film will be available on iTunes and Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube Movies. From April 8, it will also come with Vivo Play and Sky Play.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3jPVVvvpQOA