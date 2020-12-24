Cloud Terra 4 repurchases 314 million Intel shares. What does this mean for cloud stock?

Text size





Alexander Corner / Getty Images





Late Wednesday



Cloudra



It said it had repurchased all the shares



Intel



The software took 4,414 million in the company, which could book a significant paper loss to the chip company in its investment.

Shares of Cloud Terra (Ticker: CLDR) advanced 1.1% during the extended session and closed at $ 15 with a 2.5% gain in the regular session. Shares of Intel (INDC) rose 0.1% after hourly trading, after closing the regular session 0.9 %.5 46.57.