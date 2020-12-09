Cloudflare and Apple have developed a new DNS protocol to protect your data from ISPs

Cloudflare Proposes new DNS standards It was created with Apple in mind, and is designed to help cover a blind spot in my (and many others sure) internet privacy practices.Via Tech Crunch). The protocol is called Oblivion DNS via HTTPS (ODoH), and it helps to anonymize the information sent before you create a website. We’ll deal with this in a moment to see if it helps you with your overall net privacy, but first, we need to understand how regular DNS works and what CloudFlare has added.

Basically, DNS allows us to use the web without having to remember the IP address of each site we want to visit. Although we can easily understand names like “Theverge.com” or “archive.org”, computers use IP addresses (such as 207.241.224.2). This is where DNS comes in: When you type in the name of a website, your computer tells you to translate a DNS server (usually your ISP-enabled) name like “theverge.com” into the site’s real IP. The DNS server will redirect it and load your computer site. (WAY has more steps in this process, But we need to know this basic flow to understand ODoH.)

If you are concerned about privacy, you may have noticed that this system allows DNS server operators to know (and monitor) every website you visit. Usually, it’s your ISP that runs that server, and There is nothing to stop them From selling that data to advertisers. This is the problem that CloudFlare and Go want to solve with ODoH.

The protocol works by introducing a proxy server between you and the DNS server. The proxy acts as a probe, sends your requests to the DNS server, and returns its answers without revealing who requested the data.

Introducing a proxy server only moves the issue to one level: if there is a request for it, and it is known that you have sent it, what prevents it from creating a personal record of the sites you visit? ODoH comes with the “DNS over HTTPS” (DoH) section. DoH is a standard that has been in place for two years, Although it is not very widespread. It uses encryption to ensure that your requests can only be read by the DNS server. By using DoH, redirecting it through a proxy server can end up with a proxy server that cannot read the request and a DNS server that cannot tell where it came from.

Staying personalized online is not something you can achieve by setting up a tool

This leaves the question: Will all of this really protect your privacy? This means that the registration of any sites cannot be kept by the DNS server Especially if you If you visit, but want to hide your browsing information from your ISP, ODoH (or similar technologies such as DNSCrypt’s anonymized DNS), this may not be enough. ISPs still guide all your other traffic, so covering your DNS does not prevent you from creating your profile.

The fact of the matter is that being alone online is not something you can achieve by setting up a tool. It’s a way of life that can not be honest in the real worldAt least for me). Anonymizing your DNS requests is a brick to add to your privacy wall when technology becomes available.

Cloudflare has already added ODoH requests to their 1.1.1.1 DNS service, but you may have to wait until your browser or OS supports it (DoH, for example, approved in 2018, only by default In the US version of Firefox). If you’re interested in using the new protocol, you may also notice Firefox ODoH: its CTO team says it is “excited to see it start, and looking forward to testing it.”