Clubhouse data leaks raise concerns about the privacy of utility users – applications

‘S popular Clubhouse is a social network based on audio conversations, Is growing, and there are also fears about the privacy of its users because data leaks related to sessions taking place in the app are emerging.

In statements In BloombergClubhouse spokeswoman Reema Bahnasi explained that a user was able to stream various audio feeds from the app through a website. The company has already permanently banned the user in question and is taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening, he said.

However, researchers Do Stanford Internet Lab (SIO) Warn of usage vulnerabilities and argue that the company cannot keep its “promises” in terms of privacy.

Investigation details that the Chinese technology company now provides the back-end infrastructure for the clubhouse. In practice this means that Agora is responsible for processing data and audio traffic when dealing with issues related to the Clubhouse team user experience.

The researchers found that the numbers that identify users and their chat rooms can be easily blocked because they have no encryption. Anyone who looks at a user’s network data traffic can access this information to see who they are talking to.

Analysis of Agora’s operating system documentation revealed that the company has the potential to access audio from clubhouse chat rooms. Although Agora says not to save it, Chinese cyber security laws require it, for example, to share information with the Chinese government if it believes the use could affect national security.

Clubhouse policies state that users’ audios may be temporarily recorded on their servers. However, the company did not specify where the servers were located, much less than it would consider “temporary”.

SIO researchers believe that Chinese clubhouse users could be at risk if the hypothesis of access to data is confirmed by the Chinese government, in particular, those who differ from the views put forward by the Chinese Communist Party. While it is true that usage is restricted in China, some users still have access to virtual private networks (VPNs).