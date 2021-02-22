Home science Clubhouse data leaks raise concerns about the privacy of utility users – applications

Clubhouse data leaks raise concerns about the privacy of utility users – applications

Feb 22, 2021 0 Comments
Clubhouse data leaks raise concerns about the privacy of utility users - applications

‘S popular Clubhouse is a social network based on audio conversations, Is growing, and there are also fears about the privacy of its users because data leaks related to sessions taking place in the app are emerging.

In statements In BloombergClubhouse spokeswoman Reema Bahnasi explained that a user was able to stream various audio feeds from the app through a website. The company has already permanently banned the user in question and is taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening, he said.

However, researchers Do Stanford Internet Lab (SIO) Warn of usage vulnerabilities and argue that the company cannot keep its “promises” in terms of privacy.

Investigation details that the Chinese technology company now provides the back-end infrastructure for the clubhouse. In practice this means that Agora is responsible for processing data and audio traffic when dealing with issues related to the Clubhouse team user experience.

The researchers found that the numbers that identify users and their chat rooms can be easily blocked because they have no encryption. Anyone who looks at a user’s network data traffic can access this information to see who they are talking to.

Analysis of Agora’s operating system documentation revealed that the company has the potential to access audio from clubhouse chat rooms. Although Agora says not to save it, Chinese cyber security laws require it, for example, to share information with the Chinese government if it believes the use could affect national security.

Clubhouse policies state that users’ audios may be temporarily recorded on their servers. However, the company did not specify where the servers were located, much less than it would consider “temporary”.

READ  The new simulation shows exactly what dark matter looks like if we can see it

SIO researchers believe that Chinese clubhouse users could be at risk if the hypothesis of access to data is confirmed by the Chinese government, in particular, those who differ from the views put forward by the Chinese Communist Party. While it is true that usage is restricted in China, some users still have access to virtual private networks (VPNs).

You May Also Like

The end of the Neanderthals may be related to the reversal of the Earth's magnetic poles

The end of the Neanderthals may be related to the reversal of the Earth’s magnetic poles

"Rescued by the Bell" Star Dustin Diamond receives Nascar Honors

Credica de Little Nightmares II – Little Nightmares 2

Windows 10 January 2021 Update: Check out what changes!

Windows 10: Get ready for many new features!

Officially announced for PC and consoles

Officially announced for PC and consoles

Hawaii does not expect 2021 to be encouraging this year

Hawaii does not expect 2021 to be encouraging this year

Xiaomi Mi11 Lite: There is a big difference between the two versions

Xiaomi Mi11 Lite: There is a big difference between the two versions

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *