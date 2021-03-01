CNIT condemns insult to journalist in Draco and apologizes for not apologizing – FC Porto

Beyond Status of the Journalists AssociationCNIT (Sports Journalists Association) went public to denounce the living conditions at the Estodio Drago, condemning the treatment given by journalist Duarte Monteiro and journalist Rui Serguerra at a press conference after FC Porto-Sporting. .

In his note, CNIT aims to dragon adviser – “a former journalist should have special responsibilities in relation to his former colleagues” – but Pinto da Costa for his “satisfying and sympathetic silence”, he considers “just awful”. On the other hand, the same statement regrets that “almost 24 hours after what happened” has not yet been apologized for.

Read the report:

“Journalist Tourette Monteiro, from the website Zerozero.pt, was treated with a little elegance by the coach of FC Porto Sergio Conceino yesterday, and then at a press conference after the game, journalist Rui Serguerra was repeatedly insulted by the former journalist.

Later, when he left the field, facing the club president’s complacency and complicity, the journalist returned to FC. Was insulted for free by Porto’s press officer. Simply awful.

A scene that was already considered impossible to walk in Portuguese stadiums, should be condemned when it happens. Almost 24 hours after what happened, no apology was made, which is even more regrettable.

Journalists know that their profession is subject to difficult situations and they know how to live with them. Attempts to intimidate are one of the oldest weapons against journalists, either from alleged powers or from those who want to please certain powers. Apart from that the press should always be on top of it and be prepared to face those who try to silence it. Tolerance and respect are the pillars of a democratic society and healthy play. In sports, being strong should never be synonymous with being bright. “