CNN’s Don Lemon shouts Pelosi on a salon trip

Sep 03, 2020 0 Comments
CNN anchor Money lemon Rarely scolded the Democrats, this time the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on a visit to a controversial San Francisco beauty salon in violation of state and local coronavirus ordinances.

In a secure video secured by Fox News and time-stamped on Monday at 3:08 PM PT. California political powerhouse I can see walking ESalonSF Without wet hair and mask. Pelosi, who appeared on MSNBC that night, criticized President Trump for giving the Republican National Convention acceptance speech in front of a live audience at the White House’s South Lawn.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Party’s top lawmaker accused the salon of “establishing her” and urged her to apologize for struggling business.

Lemon questioned Pelosi’s story and asked viewers, “Wouldn’t she know better?”

Lemon said, “This pandemic so far has to know what’s safe and what’s not.” “We all need to know. It’s our responsibility.”

The liberal anchor continued, “Rather than insisting on the setting, it would have been easy for the speaker to say,’This is a mess. I should have put on a mask indoors.'”

In an exclusive interview with Fox News on Tuesday, salon owner Erica Kious cast Pelosi’s visit as part of the double standard.

Kious told Fox News, “What she got in is beating her face. You know, she feels she can just go and handle her stuff while no one else can come in. I can’t work.” Said. “I can’t believe it,” she added. The speaker did not wear a mask. (In the video, Pelosi appears to have some kind of obstruction around his neck.)

“Aren’t we supposed to look up to this girl?” Said Kious. “It just gets in the way.”

Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.

