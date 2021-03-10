Coaches’ Federation and Amorim Case Leader: I think it’s weird that this’s important now »- Sports

The president of the Portuguese Coaches ‘Federation on Tuesday expressed “concern” over allegations of sports fraud in the registration of Robben Amorim by the Portuguese Professional Football League, regretting that the coaches’ image had been damaged.

“Look [este caso] With some concern, because, as I approach it, it seems to be an act that came from the past and, however, has changed. In a statement to Lusa, he began by saying that Pedro was Sequira.

Following the participation of the National Football Coaches Association (ANDF) in March 2020, the club announced on Monday that they would be competing for the indictment brought by the league coaching staff.

According to the manager, the alleged fraud in the registration “does not benefit coaches and, above all, football” because “a new law is already in place”.

Despite the notion that “justice goes too slowly”, Pedro Sequeira calls for “reflecting and reviewing the federations’ rules regarding coaching:” Things have autonomy, others don’t. “

The head of the company says similar cases “don’t happen that way” in other ways, but when they do, there are ways to overcome them.

“Qualified coaches, coaching teams, exceptions and ways to overcome them are predictable. It seems to me that long ago, football should have done certain things in this sense.”

Finally, Pentecostal Sequeira, who will take over as chairman of the European Handball Association’s methods committee on April 24, regrets the image of coaches being hated, saying “they are trying to deceive clubs and the FPF” and “need to be clarified”.

Robin Amorim, 36, arrived at the Alvalez logo on March 5, 2020 with a tertiary coach from Sporting de Prague, valid for three seasons and renewed until Thursday 2024 for another year on Thursday.

The disciplinary council of the Portuguese Football Association has 45 days, calculated from the date of the assessment, to decide the indictment, which may develop to 75, depending on the complexity of the case and the circumstances.

If the case is not registered, it can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Robin Amorim, the Central Administrative Court of the South, the Supreme Court and, finally, the Constitutional Court if applicable.