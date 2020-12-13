Coastal Carolina Chandeliers enter the top 10 of the AP poll; The Alabama Crimson Wave is still unanimously No. 1

The first Top-10 shake-up in more than a month has pushed Coastal Carolina to ninth place in Sunday’s Associated Press College football poll.

Alabama were unanimously ranked No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M in their sixth week.

Surprising losses from Florida and Miami shifted the top 10 spots. No. 6 Cincinnati and 7th Indiana each surpassed one place and 8th place Iowa State both.

Then unbeaten Chandigleers (11-0), the first Sun Belt conference team to finish in the top 10 in the AP.

First place votes in parentheses: 1. Alabama (62)

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Indiana

8. State of Iowa

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Georgia

11. Florida

12. Oklahoma

13. U.S.C.

14. BYU

15. Northwest

16. North Carolina

17. Louisiana-Lafayette

18. Iowa

19. Miami

20. Tulsa

21. Texas

22. Freedom

23. Buffalo

24. NC State

25. State of San Jose Additional information

Georgia dropped to 11th place behind Florida.

Miami dropped 10 places to 19th after being knocked out by North Carolina. Tar Heels moved four places to 16th.

POLL POINTS

Alabama now ranks 211 in a row, matching the state of Florida (1989-2001).

The Crimson wave will move themselves second after next week’s Southeast Convention Championship game. Alabama will need eight more seasons in the top 25 to surpass Nebraska’s record of 348 consecutive poll contests from 1981-2002.

IN-N-OUT

The season that changed this epidemic helped create some chances for teams that hadn’t been ranked in a while – or before, like Coastal Carolina – to get into the top 25.

No. 25 San Jose State tops this week. The Spartans advanced 6-0, taking first place in the Mountain West title game with a second-half rally against Nevada on Friday night for the first time.

San Jose State was last ranked in 2012, entering the Spartans rankings at the end of the regular season and finishing 21st in the final poll.

North Carolina State (8-3) advanced again in the rankings. Wolfback finished their season last week.

Colorado, who made their debut this season, and Wisconsin, who made their third appearance, finally got off to a good start.

Conference call

ACC – 5 (Nos. 2, 4, 16, 19, 24)

SEC – 4 (Nos. 1, 5, 10, 11).

Big Ten – 4 (Nos. 3, 7, 15, 18).

Large 12 – 3 (Nos. 8, 12, 21).

American – 2 (Nos. 6, 20).

Sun Belt – 2 (Nos. 9, 17).

Pack-12-1 (No. 13).

MAC – 1 (No. 23).

Mount West – 1 (No. 25).

Independent – 2 (Nos. 14, 22).

Championship Week

Nine of the 10 FPS conference championship games will have at least one ranking team, and six AB will match the top 25 teams. The only conference without ranking teams is the United States.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 11 Florida, SEC Championship.

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 4 Clemson, ACC Championship.

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Northwest, Big Ten Championship.

20th Tulsa at 6th Cincinnati U.S. Championship.

No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Oklahoma, Big 12 Championship.

9th Coastal Carolina, No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette at Sun Belt Championship.

13th Washington, Pac-12 Championship in Southern California.

No. 23 Buffalo vs. Ball State, MAC Championship.

Boise State vs. 25 San Jose State, Mountain West Championship.