Cold fronts can bring wind gusts of up to 55 MPH, causing power outages.

It’s November now, but when the cold front arrives, it feels like December and will be accompanied by strong gusts of up to 55 miles per hour that can cause power outages.

Showers are likely on Sunday, November 1st, and as the cold front approaches, the likelihood of rain increases and spreads widespread in the evening.

Sundays are mostly cloudy and warm, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Showers arrive around 3pm on a Sunday and then rain, occasionally heavy rain can occur, with more showers in the evening.

The U.S. Meteorological Agency said in a dangerous weather statement released early Sunday morning that a gust of 40 to 50 mph could occur during the arrival of Sunday evening.

Snow showers start before 11am on Monday, November 2nd.

On Monday, winds of 20-25 miles per hour and gusts of 40-55 mph in the northwest are likely to occur, the dangerous weather statement added that scattered tree branches and power lines could be scattered. (See the second image above.)

The skies will be clear around noon on Monday, and the rest of the afternoon will be partly clear and refreshing in part and will be the best in the 40s.

Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, is all generally sunny, with high temperatures from the mid-40s to the first half of the 40s.

