Home Top News Colin Kaepernick, social justice campaign, hit NFL at Eric Reid FA

Colin Kaepernick, social justice campaign, hit NFL at Eric Reid FA

Sep 14, 2020 0 Comments
Colin Kaepernick, social justice campaign, hit NFL at Eric Reid FA

Colleen Capernik He spoke against the NFL on Sunday in the middle of the league opening match to kick off the 2020 season.

Kaepernick seemed angry while the NFL was pushing for social justice initiatives. Eric Reed Left as a free agent to start the season.

Washington football teams could be permanent, says Daniel Snyder.

“While the NFL is touted for its interest in Black Life, they are still actively attacking Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) fighting for the Blackball community. Eric set two franchise records last year and is one of the best defensive players in the league,” wrote Kaepernick.

BROWNS’ BAKER MAYFIELD reverses its decision on ANTHEM KNEELING. Gesture’will make more departments’

Reid is one of the best free agents possible. He played and started all 16 games. Carolina Panthers Last season. He recorded 130 tackles and 4 sacks. He joined Panthers after weeks in the 2018 season. He scored 71 tackles and interceptions that season.

Reid and Kaepernick San Francisco 49ers. When Kaepernick launched protests against police violence and racism, Reid was the first player to kneel with him.

When Kaepernick left and extended his free agent, he and Reid complained to the NFL alleging that the owners were plotting to leave the league due to a protest. The lawsuit was eventually settled and Reid later signed with Panthers.

Reid hasn’t been renewed since last season.

Click here for more NFL coverage at FOXNEWS.COM.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apologized earlier this year for not hearing why Kaepernick is protesting.

You May Also Like

Giuliani's son considering bidding mayor in New York: report

Giuliani’s son considering bidding mayor in New York: report

Trump doesn’t care if wildfires destroy the West. Trump didn’t support him. Robert Reich | Opinion

Naomi Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka to win the US Open Women’s Championship-Live! | sports

State media say Iranian wrestler Navi de Afkari was executed. news

State media say Iranian wrestler Navi de Afkari was executed. news

Florida Supreme Court Blocks DeSantis Judge Choice

Florida Supreme Court Blocks DeSantis Judge Choice

California woman blows up online in orange dress on beach photo during west coast wildfire

California woman blows up online in orange dress on beach photo during west coast wildfire

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *