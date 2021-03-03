Home World Colleagues and longtime friends will find that they are … sisters

Mar 03, 2021 0 Comments
MyWhen two people are very friendly, it is not strange to even say that they feel like sisters. A special connection is strange when it is actually proved to be the result of an unknown connection.

Two colleagues from Connecticut in the United States discovered that their strong friendship and the fact that they were adopted would reveal a hitherto unknown secret.

While they were working at the Russian Lady Bar, Cassandra Madison met with Julia Dinetti.

The two friends, nine years ago, were already confronted with the fact that on several occasions, they had physical similarities, which led to their desire to do ‘bullshit’. After two and a half weeks, tests will confirm that Cassandra and Julia are actually sisters.

Cassandra Madison had previously been interested in learning about her biological family and came to find out who her father was, because of financial problems, the family had no choice but to adopt a daughter.

Julia Dinetti, on the other hand, says she was never interested in meeting the biological family, but now that she has found her sister, she is ready to learn about her appearance.

