College Football Games, Week 13: Iron Bowl Alabama, Steve Sarkisian draws attention while adding plot to Auburn

Steve Sarkisian climbed the coaching hill – again. The SAARC was shot down just five years ago U.S.C. After not being shown in practice. Many Trojan players said Los Angeles Daily News They smell of alcohol in the breath. It kicked off today with a series of events affecting college football.

Clay Heldon became interim coach that season and was awarded a permanent kick after going 5-4. In four full seasons at USC, Heldon won a Pac-12 title and led the Trojans to two New Year’s six bowls.

Meanwhile, SAARC attracted attention. He stayed in rehab and renamed his personal and professional life. It was doubtful he would be a head coach again. But within a year of being fired, he was hired in September 2016 Alabama Analyst. It started again as expected as head coach on the field on Saturday at the Iron Bowl.

For the second time this season, Sarkisian has been named to lead the team after Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19. Sark’s first chance was eliminated earlier Georgia When Saban was able to come back, it turned out that his test was false positive. This is true after experiencing the symptoms of Saban Kovit-19 before the PCR test shows a positive result.

The Iron Bowl is about Sarkisian’s second big chance rather than the absence of soap. The feeling that the No. 1 Crimson Tide is in good hands against 22nd place Auburn. Sark calls his guilt casual. He will make two more decisions. Perhaps, by the time the final whistle blows, his rebuilding career will be strong enough to lead a team back to an opportunity.

“As far as what our offense was able to do last year and this year, no one can argue that he did an amazing job,” Saban said. “The body of work really speaks for itself.”

If you miss, the 46-year-old Sarkisian was behind the recent historical shift in this Alabama crime. In 2016, Lane took charge as the attack coordinator at short notice after Giffin’s emergency exit FAU. Alabama lost that college football playoff national championship in the final seconds Clemson, But the SAARC called for a fantastic game that night.

Before that game, I asked Sarkisian if rehab would work. He was adamant in its effectiveness.

Since then, Sarkisian has returned to the NFL as the Atlanta Falcons Attack Coordinator (2017-18) before coming to Alabama in 2019. He oversaw not only Dua Takovilova’s last season, but also the transition Mac Jones.

“He’s been a good coach before, and he’s only grown better from the experience he has had with the Falcons for two years and with Nick,” said NFL agent Devin Bonnick. “Steve initially earned respect from Matt Ryan. Becoming a college coach is not always easy.”

Predictably, Sarkisian’s name will start for jobs, especially last year Colorado. If Arizona Kevin makes a move with Samlin, a West Coast guy like Sark would be a better candidate. He goes 46-35 and is recreated as head coach and republished Washington And U.S.C.

At the turn of the century, Sarkisian was one of the youngest gunmen in the USC, serving seven years under Pete Carroll, and at the age of 29 was part of the 2003 National Championship.

Under the new SAARC, Bama’s crime has never been better. The team scored at least 35 points in 20 straight games against the FBS. With a current average of 49.4 points per game, this is the third straight season Alabama school score record.

Even with the loss of the recipient Jaylan Wattle, Jones continues to be SEC’s highest rater as a Highsman Trophy candidate. Naji Harris Average yards rushing and leading the convention in touchdowns (16).

Sarkisian after undergoing a heart procedure in the last office. Not bad for a guy whose career collapsed five years ago.

Black Friday Shootout?

Our Lady Defensive coordinator Clark Lea is likely to finish 19th in the season’s biggest challenge on Friday North Carolina. Tar Heels is ACC’s best offense (60 yards 563.4 yards per game than Clemson!). What’s more, Mac Brown’s unit is more balanced at 1-2 punch wallbacks than the Clemson – Javande Williams and Michael Carter.

The magic number for the winner seems to be 30-35 points. North Carolina can easily reach it. The No. 2 Notre Dame on the road this year averaged 40.3 points, the highest in at least 11 years. In a 47-40 double-over win over Clemson, Leah’s top 10 defense once dropped more than 26 points.

By the way, expect Leah’s name to come up Vanderbilt If Derek Mason is not retained.

Everything else in the 13th week

Historical hurricane (s): No. 13 State of Iowa (6-2) Can’t hold a place by finishing 17th in the Big 12 Championship game Texas Friday. There is still a scene of three-way tie hurricanes leaving every second. Iowa State has not won a convention championship since 1912.

Remember Clemson? Trevor Lawrence Returning to the domain for the first time Five weeks When Pittsburgh No. 3 Tigers visit. Business First Row: Getting a Running Game. Since Lawrence landed with the COVID-19, Clemson has averaged 2.18 yards per emergency. In a full season, it currently ranks second worst in the country.

Duck! State of Oregon No longer a walk to No. 15 Oregon In the case of the so-called Civil War. Beavers had the attacker of the Pack-12 of the week Germer Jefferson – A disgusting back-to-back work that ran 196 yards against The Beavers. They have blocked two of the opponents’ 12 balls this season. By the way, the teams abandoned the label of “Civil War” in connection with its connection with slavery.

Egg Bowl Flashback: A year has passed Elijah Moore One of the biggest butterfly effects in college football history. This is Moore, The Be Miss Wide receiver, whose Dog-at-a-fire-hydrant hue Led to personal misconduct, which pushed the game-building extra point late last year State of Mississippi Sports. Predictably, the kick was missed. It was the culmination of a series of events that led to the shooting of Matt Luke, the hiring of Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi state move with it. This left Joe Moorhead and replaced him with Mike Leach. How is this for coming back? Moore leads the country in c (74) and yards (1,054).

Northwest Cakewalk: It is not too early to suggest that the No. 8 Northwest (5-0) could skate to the Big Ten West title. The Wild Gates have already beaten three teams.Iowa, Burdock, Wisconsin). They end up against the season State of Michigan (Saturday), Illinois And Minnesota, Whose combined record is 5-9.

Tulsa Awful: Philip Montgomery’s project deserves some sort of award for perseverance and patience at the end of the season. When against its game Houston Postponed this week, the 25th Golden Hurricane postponed or canceled their seventh game. If it does not affect the AAC Championship game, the game will be created until December 19th. Cincinnati Twice, once in the regular season and again in the conference title game.

Turkey of the Week: Ben State At (0-5) Michigan (2-3). Ben States ’worst team will always be Michigan’s worst against a defense.