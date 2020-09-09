Home sport College football player Jamain Stephens dies at age 20 from COVID-19 complications

College football player Jamain Stephens dies at age 20 from COVID-19 complications

Sep 09, 2020 0 Comments
College football player Jamain Stephens dies at age 20 from COVID-19 complications

University of California, Pennsylvania

Jamaine Stevens, a footballer at the University of California, Pennsylvania and son of a former Steelers first-round draft pick, died at the age of 20 from complications of Corona 19.

Stephens played last three seasons at the University of California and this football season was canceled due to the epidemic.

“Jamain Great student With a smile on his face whenever you see him,” said Karen Hjerpe, University of Pennsylvania athletics director in California, in a statement. “His character was contagious and had a positive effect on everyone he met.”

Stephens’ high school teammate, Pitt Safety Damar Hamlin, wrote on Twitter about his death.

“I got out of practice and heard the worst news. RIP JUICE” wrote Hamlin. “The most sincere and caring soul on this planet. You touched so much with love and laughter. Cherish and continue while the brothers are still here. Take this virus seriously. You will really miss it. I want to give my mom the biggest hug.”

Stephens’ father, Jamain Stephens, played for Steelers from 1996 to 1998 and for Bengals from 1999 to 2001.


READ  Trump calls for university athletes enjoy even with Huge 10 reportedly cancelling soccer season amid increasing US coronavirus circumstances

You May Also Like

Von Miller Injury: Mustang Star Expects End-of-Season Ankle Surgery Needed

Von Miller Injury: Mustang Star Expects End-of-Season Ankle Surgery Needed

Kerri Walsh Jennings called not wearing a mask while grocery shopping &quot;a little exercise in being brave.&quot;

Olympic athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings apologizes for Instagram post that she bravely went shopping without a mask

Djokovic 'deeply sorry' for Adria Tour after Covid-19 positive test

Novak Djokovic,’pain’ after US Open incident

The Cleveland Indians beat the Royals 5-2 and tie in first place with Chicago at AL Central

The Cleveland Indians beat the Royals 5-2 and tie in first place with Chicago at AL Central

Jason Peters is heading left for the 2020 season.

Jason Peters is heading left for the 2020 season.

Mike Mayock: Lynn Bowden was traded for football purposes only.

Mike Mayock: Lynn Bowden was traded for football purposes only.

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *