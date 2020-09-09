College football player Jamain Stephens dies at age 20 from COVID-19 complications

University of California, Pennsylvania

Jamaine Stevens, a footballer at the University of California, Pennsylvania and son of a former Steelers first-round draft pick, died at the age of 20 from complications of Corona 19.

Stephens played last three seasons at the University of California and this football season was canceled due to the epidemic.

“Jamain Great student With a smile on his face whenever you see him,” said Karen Hjerpe, University of Pennsylvania athletics director in California, in a statement. “His character was contagious and had a positive effect on everyone he met.”

Stephens’ high school teammate, Pitt Safety Damar Hamlin, wrote on Twitter about his death.

“I got out of practice and heard the worst news. RIP JUICE” wrote Hamlin. “The most sincere and caring soul on this planet. You touched so much with love and laughter. Cherish and continue while the brothers are still here. Take this virus seriously. You will really miss it. I want to give my mom the biggest hug.”

Stephens’ father, Jamain Stephens, played for Steelers from 1996 to 1998 and for Bengals from 1999 to 2001.