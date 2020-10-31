Home sport College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Match Today: Notre Dame in Action, Georgia Win

Nov 01, 2020 0 Comments
Week 9 of the college football schedule is light for matches between ranking teams, but it’s likely to cause confusion as the conference races materialize and the college football playoffs picture focuses. Also No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 This is an important adjustment week for the pair of CFP competitors at Notre Dame. Both Fighting Irish and Tigers have to defeat an unranked enemy on Saturday before preparing for a showdown that will have a huge impact next week.

Clemson won’t start quarterback Trevor Lawrence when he hosts Boston College after Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19. Lawrence’s absence means pressure will be put on freshman DJ Uiagalelei. Meanwhile, if Notre Dame wants to keep pace with Clemson next week, Ireland, which overwhelmed Pittsburgh last week, needs to make a good look at a downfield pass match when going to Georgia Tech after making progress in that regard. . Clemson and Notre Dame are just two of the 20 ranked teams to play in another full college football on Saturday.

There is a lot to cover about those games and everything in between. CBS Sports is here at every stage to update the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. Always eastern

College Football Scores, Schedule-Week 9

5th Georgia 14, Kentucky 3- Boxscore
No. 7 Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10- Boxscore
No. 1 Clemson 34, Boston College 28- Takeout
Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24- summary
4th place Georgia Tech Notre Dame-ABC- GameTracker
Auburn’s LSU-CBS 3:30pm- watchLive update
Texas No. 6 Oklahoma-4 PM Fox- Live update
Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama-7 pm on ESPN- Preview, prediction
Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A & M-7:30 PM SEC Network
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State- 7:30 PM ABC- Preview, prediction
Florida 10th Missouri-7:30pm on SEC Network
No. 24 Oklahoma at Texas Tech-8 pm on Fox- Preview, prediction
Check out the entire 9th week scoreboard.

