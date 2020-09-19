Home sport College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Match Today: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson in action

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Match Today: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson in action

Sep 19, 2020 0 Comments
College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Match Today: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, Clemson in action

We first tasted the Power Five action last week during the 2020 college football season. The slow build of the regular season this week continues with a primetime showdown between Miami at 17th and Louisville at 18th with the first match featuring two ranked teams highlighting the Saturday slate. Hurricanes and Cardinals aren’t the only teams ranked, but the top 25 teams will take the field in the morning and afternoon as well.

Oklahoma at No. 11, Cincinnati at No. 13, and UCF at No. 14 are all set to make their season debuts at AAC on a particularly big day. Tulsa had a chance to potentially win the league when he was playing for Oklahoma State, and South Florida faced a huge challenge in playing for Notre Dame at number 7. There will be a lot of interest in UCF in the afternoon as the Knights are trying to stop the Georgia Tech team that won the state of Florida last week.

There is a lot to cover about those games and everything in between. CBS Sports is here at every stage to update the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. Always eastern

College Football Scores, Schedule-Week 3

No. 11 Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7- summary
25 feet 21, Syracuse 10- Box score
19 Louisiana 34, Georgia State 31 (OT)- Box score
13 Cincinnati 55, Austin P. 20- Box score
South Florida No. 7 Notre Dame-USA 2:30pm- Live game update
23 Marshall Appalachian State-CBS 3:30 PM- GameTracker
Georgia Tech #14 UCF-ABC 3:30pm- GameTracker
Citadel at No. 1 Clemson-4pm ACC Network- Prediction, preview
No. 17 Miami, No. 18 Louisville-7:30 PM ABC- Prediction, preview
Check out the entire Week 3 scoreboard.

Check these out…

READ  Friday Pace Assessment: Verstappen was speediest, but do Purple Bull genuinely have the pace for victory in the Styrian GP?

You May Also Like

2020 US Open TV schedule, channel, coverage, live streaming, online watching, golf streaming time

2020 US Open TV schedule, channel, coverage, live streaming, online watching, golf streaming time

September NL hit leader Alec Bohm could finally be the NL Rookie of the Year nomination.

September NL hit leader Alec Bohm could finally be the NL Rookie of the Year nomination.

Titans' AJ Brown confronts Jaguar with bone bruises in his knees

Titans’ AJ Brown confronts Jaguar with bone bruises in his knees

Celtics vs. Hit Score, Takeaway: Miami overcame a 17-point deficit and lost 2 wins in the NBA Finals.

Celtics vs. Hit Score, Takeaway: Miami overcame a 17-point deficit and lost 2 wins in the NBA Finals.

Red Sox Notes: Pivetta, Prospects, E-Rod, Yorke

Red Sox Notes: Pivetta, Prospects, E-Rod, Yorke

3024046_web1_gtr-steelers08-081519

Crazy? Readers are outraged by Alejandro Villanueva’s helmet debate. ‘Fixed’ NFL game. Pirate problem.

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *