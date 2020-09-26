Home sport College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Matches Today: Georgia, Texas

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rank, Schedule, Matches Today: Georgia, Texas

The best weekend of college football so far for the 2020 season begins when the 7th ranked college football team hits the pitch within the Saturday noon ET period. For the first time in full gear in the sport’s slow build, the slate feels like full gear and will last until Sunday on the east coast.

The reason for being overstated at Week 4 this weekend is simple. The SEC starts the season with a team playing 7 games in the league all day. A total of 19 ranked college football teams will be active on the last Saturday of September.

There is a lot to cover about those games and everything in between. CBS Sports is here at every stage to update the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. Always eastern

College Football Scores, Schedule-Week 4

8th place Auburn 29, 23rd place Kentucky 13- Box score
21 feet 23, 24 Louisville 20- Box score
38, Kansas State No. 3 Oklahoma 35- summary
Fifth place Florida 51, Olemise 35- Box score
No. 14 Cincinnati’s No. 22 Army-ESPN 3:30pm- GameTracker
Mississippi, No. 6 LSU-CBS 3:30pm- Live update, highlight
15 West Virginia, Oklahoma-ABC 3:30pm- GameTracker
Texas Tech 8-Fox 3:30pm- GameTracker
4th place Georgia at Arkansas-4pm SEC Network- GameTracker
No. 2 Alabama at Missouri-7 pm on ESPN- Preview, prediction
Vanderbilt, No. 10 Texas A & M-7:30 PM SEC Network
Miami, FL 12-7:30 PM ABC- Preview, prediction
Tennessee, South Carolina, #16-7:30pm on SEC Network
Check out the entire Week 4 scoreboard.

The Cleveland Indians once again out of control winner: Cesar Hernandez finished ninth with a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh.

Kyle Kuzma leaning on playoff advice from Tyson Chandler

Jose Ramirez lifts Indians to sweep the White Sox

The Dallas Cowboys are exhausted ahead of a match against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

